Google releases Nest Power Connector for thermostats





There is no hardware in the I / O 2021, but Made by Google today released the Nest Power Connector as a “simple and affordable alternative to C-wire” for thermostat setups that require consistent power.

If your thermostat has power-related issues, such as the battery draining too quickly or the Wi-Fi constantly disconnecting, you usually need to connect a common wire (C wire) or install the Nest Power Connector. You can fix it with.

This $ 24.99 accessory is an alternative to “hire an electrician to install a new C-wire on the wall.” Google also claims it is better than third-party C-wire adapters that can “problem or damage the Nest thermostat, even if they claim to be compatible with Nest.” ..

Nest Power Connector does not require new wiring or drilling. It attaches to a furnace, air handler, or zone controller and comes with simple steps for easy installation.

In addition to the Nest Power Connector, this kit includes a detailed installation guide that includes wire connectors and labels, sticky pads, and various layout diagrams. The unit is “snow” in color and is IP51 certified for dust and water resistance when installed inside HVAC.

A 24 VAC system is required, but millivolt and high voltage systems are not compatible. It works with the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, and the new $ 129 Nest Thermostat, but the unit first requires a version 1.1 software update.

Nest Power Connector is currently available for pre-order in the United States.

Details of Google Nest:

