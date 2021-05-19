La Liga expands Microsoft partnership to develop new technology experience





An AR experience between personalized OTT streaming options and the solution you’re working on.

Posted: May 19, 2021 Posted by: Ed Dixon

Microsoft will also leverage 5G for in-stadium experiences to provide data-enhanced match coverage.Full range of existing technologies packaged in LaLiga Tech B2B services for new commercial services

Spanish football leaguer has vowed to digitally transform the sporting experience as part of an expanded partnership with technology giant Microsoft.

Under this agreement, Microsoft, which first partnered with Liga in 2016, will work with the league to develop new solutions and leverage existing solutions to drive innovation across the sports industry.

Areas of collaboration include data-enhanced match coverage and the provision of personalized over-the-top (OTT) streaming options such as camera angle selection in matches. La Liga also offers new experiences such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D replay.

For rights owners, broadcasters, and commercial partners, Microsoft technology enables an enhanced OTT streaming platform featuring personalized recommendations and an enhanced experience of related content, games, and services. I will.

La Liga and Microsoft will also work together to streamline stadium operations through security innovations and leverage 5G to deliver a unified experience within the stadium.

In addition, LaLiga will “reinvent the interactive audiovisual experience and format” using artificial intelligence (AI) from Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing service, and machine learning software for the LaLiga Sports TV and Mediacoach platforms.

LaLiga said collaboration with Microsoft is key to the growth and development of its B2B offering, LaLiga Tech. This allows you to package the entire range of existing technologies into a commercial offering for the sports industry.

This service ranges from match day statistics and analysis to next-generation OTT streaming services, advanced content protection services, and venue access management systems.

La Liga said the project will improve the fan experience by creating new data-driven technology solutions from Microsoft, while at the same time providing customized technology platforms, services and solutions to third parties. I added.

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, said: “We value Microsoft as a technology and innovation partner and appreciate Microsoft’s deep commitment to building innovative solutions aimed at solving industry-specific business challenges. “We are moving into a new era where technology is at the heart of the fan experience and data insights drive the next phase of global growth.”

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President of Global Sales, Operations and Marketing at Microsoft, said: Bring a new business model to market with Microsoft cloud and AI capabilities.

“Microsoft is proud to accelerate Liga’s digital innovation and enhance exciting new business opportunities in the sports and entertainment industry through Liga’s technology portfolio.”

Elsewhere in Spanish football, Real Madrid has expanded its partnership with software solutions company Greenfly.

The pair has already teamed up for the launch of Real Madrid Femenino, Real’s women’s team in 2020, and are now deepening their relationship. Greenfly will use its platform throughout the club to enhance digital media sharing with athletes and transform player fan engagement.

