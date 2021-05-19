



This time, we are comparing ASUS ZenFone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21. ZenFone 8 is ASUS’s latest flagship and fairly interesting mobile phone. It was just recently released, but what’s interesting is that it’s placed above the ZenFone 8 Flip hierarchy. This is basically the company’s main flagship. Why is it weird? Well, the device is much smaller than most other major Android flagships. It’s not small, but it’s quite compact, so many people like it.

Well, the moment this device was released, the Galaxy S21 came to my mind. The ZenFone 8 is smaller than the Galaxy S21, but not so much. So it makes sense to compare these two phones, as they are both flagship-grade smartphones. That’s exactly what we’ll do in this article, starting with the spec. Compare the two devices in different categories such as design, display and performance. Let’s start comparing ASUS ZenFone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

SpecsASUS ZenFone 8Samsung Galaxy S21 Screen size 5.9 inch fullHD + Super AMOLED flat display (120Hz refresh rate) 6.2 inch FullHD + dynamic AMOLED2X display (120Hz adaptive refresh rate) Screen resolution 2400 x 10802400 x 1080SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5) Storage 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1); Non-expandable 128GB / 256GB, Non-expandable rear camera 64MP (f / 1.8 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, 26mm lens, PDAF, OIS) 12MP (Ultra Wide, f / 2.2) Aperture, 112 degree FoV, 14mm lens, 1.4um pixel size, dual pixel PDAF) 12MP (f / 1.8 aperture, 1.8um pixel size, OIS, dual pixel PDAF) 12MP (f / 2.2 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, 120 degrees FoV) 64MP (f / 2.0 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, PDAF, hybrid optic 3X, 30X space zoom) Front camera 12MP (f / 2.5 aperture, 28mm lens, 1.22um pixel size, dual pixel PDAF) 10MP (f) / 2.2 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, 80 degree FoV, dual pixel AF) Battery 4,000mAh, non-removable, 30W wired charging, reverse wired charging 4,000mAh, non-removable, fast battery charging, fast wireless charging 2.0, wireless PowerShare Dimensions 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 169g 169g Connectivity5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) In-display fingerprint scanner (superSonic) OSAnd roid 11ZenUI 8Android 11One UI3.0 Price € 599 / € 669 / € 799 $ 799.99BuyASUSSamsungASUS ZenFone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: Design

When it comes to design, the two phones look different. Both come with a metal frame, but with a different back plate. The back of the ZenFone 8 contains glass, but the Galaxy S21 uses plastic. Both have a thin bezel and a hole in the display camera. By comparison, the positions of the holes in the display camera are different. In ZenFone 8, it’s in the center of the Galaxy S21, while in the upper left corner.

You will find that their backs also look different. ZenFone 8 has a camera island that looks more regular towards the upper left corner. The camera island on the Galaxy S21 is an extension of the frame, located in the upper left corner. The brand orientation is different on the back, but both phones have a physical button on the right. The power / lock button is located below the volume up / down buttons on both devices.

Despite the fact that the Galaxy S21 has a plastic back plate, the two phones have a similar hand-held feel. It weighs exactly the same, weighing 169 grams. ZenFone 8 is a bit shorter and significantly narrower. However, it will be 1mm thicker. Both devices feel more than premium in their hands. They are very compact, but they were able to maintain a really good display size. If you’re not a huge phone fan, these two may appeal to you.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21: Display

ASUS ZenFone 8 features a 5.9-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED display. The panel provides a refresh rate of 120Hz, is an LTPS panel and does not provide an adaptive refresh rate. It supports HDR10 + content and has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and is flat. The display on the Galaxy S21 is a little different when compared.

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This display also offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, but is an LTPO panel. In other words, it provides an adaptive refresh rate. Like ZenFone 8 products, it offers the same aspect ratio and supports HDR10 + content. This display is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and is also flat. The peak brightness of 1,300 knits makes it quite bright.

Therefore, on paper, the Galaxy S21 offers a more modern display. The fact that it is an LTPO panel is enough to make that distinction. How is it actually? Well, both of these displays are excellent. They are sharp enough and have a great viewing angle and very bright colors. Both displays are bright enough. Of course, both are very smooth and especially noticeable when scrolling. You can’t make a mistake based on what their display offers.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21: Performance

Performance is second to none on both phones, which is to be expected. The Galaxy S21 also has Exynos 2100 variants (Europe and India), both of which are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. What’s more, both phones offer very fast RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage on top of it. Both are included with Android 11, but the skins are quite different. ASUS will try to stick to Android inventory as much as possible.

Thanks to the refresh rate, scrolling is very smooth on both phones. Both companies have done a great job of adapting the software to displays and other hardware. They can open and close apps very quickly, but multitasking is generally a lot of fun. I did a good job with camera operations, but I didn’t notice any browsing issues. Everyday usage is excellent in almost every respect.

Some of you are probably wondering about the game. You’ll be delighted to hear that both phones can run almost any game on the Play Store and run in style. However, ZenFone 8 has even more gaming features, as ASUS has taken quite a few gaming features from ROG Phone and placed them inside this device. Both phones get warm during the game, but it shouldn’t matter to you.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21: Battery

The ZenFone 8 uses a 4,000mAh battery, and the same is true for the Galaxy S21. Samsung’s flagship has a larger display, but it also has more advanced display technology. Are you probably wondering if the battery life of the two phones is good? Yeah, yes, that’s not great. However, these two phones provide a sufficient amount of juice to the majority of consumers.

So if you’re not a gamer and don’t do a lot of processor-intensive tasks during the day, you can reach 6 hours of screen-on-time on both phones. In reality, for us, that number was usually 5-6 hours, even without games. That’s fine for most people, but for power users it can be disappointing. It all depends on how much you tend to use your phone and whether you run processor-intensive games on it.

If you run out of juice in advance, you’ll be happy to know that both phones support fast charging. ASUS ZenFone 8 supports 30W fast wired charging and also supports reverse wired charging. The Galaxy S21 supports 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. ASUS phones generally support fast charging, but unlike the Galaxy S21, they don’t offer wireless charging at all.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21: Camera

First of all, let’s just say that both of these phones offer really good camera settings. ZenFone 8 is a significant improvement over its predecessor and is not close. This phone offers much better dynamic range, much more vibrant colors, crisp photos, and even better low light performance. The Galaxy S21 is very good at all of these things, but the two phones give slightly different results.

ZenFone 8 has a 64 megapixel main camera (same as the previous model) and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide unit on the back. On the back of the Galaxy S21, there are two 12-megapixel cameras (wide and ultra-wide) in addition to the 64-megapixel telephoto unit. During the day, the images from the main cameras of these two phones are amazing. It provides excellent dynamic range, vibrant colors, and very crisp images. However, the Galaxy S21 tends to saturate the photo a bit more. This seems to be preferred by most people.

The ultra-wide camera is really good on both phones and isn’t too far from the main camera in terms of quality. They aren’t that good, but they aren’t too far away. In the dark, both phones do more than a good job. Both can make the image considerably brighter, thanks to the built-in photography mode for dark environments. They are very well balanced in the image and you can get a lot of detail from the shadows. Noise is well controlled on both phones. If you need more saturated images, the Galaxy S21 is for you. If you want something more realistic, ZenFone 8 is for you. Both offer flagship grade cameras.

audio

When it comes to audio, well, both phones have a lot to offer. The quality of the ZenFone 8 speakers surprised us quite a bit, especially given the size of the device. ASUS was able to include a really nice speaker in the device. As you already know, the Galaxy S21 has really good stereo speakers, so to be honest, there’s no mistake on either device.

Both phones provide a stereo speaker setup. The Galaxy S21 setup is a bit big and the ZenFone 8 setup is a bit sharp. However, the differences are negligible, and both are superior in that respect, outperforming most competing products. ZenFone 8 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack if needed. Connect headphones to either phone for balanced audio. There are really no audio-related complaints.

