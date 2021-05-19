Pandemic Innovation: High-Tech Family Documents Revive House Call





Work from home. Shop from home. Would you like to see a doctor from home forever?

A family doctor in Southern California is betting on an old-fashioned home visit (and virtual visit) model, abandoning office space in favor of on-the-go medical care.

And yes, he has a black bag.

“Medical devices, wipes, injections, stethoscopes,” said Michael Chris, a family doctor in the San Diego area, during a patient’s home visit last week. They were part of the contents of his bag. But he also had high-tech diagnostic tools. A wearable smartwatch and ring for patients to continuously collect biometric data.

“This is an outuring that we plan to give to a few patients later,” said Kurisu, whose single surgery is called major wellness. “It’s a wearable device primarily used for sleep, but it also tracks heart rate, heart rate variability and respiration rate, and core body temperature.”

Therefore, by the time he enters the patient’s home, in this case Dennis O’Connor, Chris has a lot of vital sign information. “I know what his sleep was last week. I know what his heart rate was.”

San Diego’s family doctor Michael Chris is treating Dennis O’Connor at home. (Scott Tong / Marketplace)

Before the test, Kurisu and O’Connor examine what is called a medical dashboard chart of biometric indicators such as O’Connor’s blood pressure, weight, and physical activity.

“So I danced in the shower this morning,” O’Connor said. [it] Measure my fitness level. ”

Looking at patients at home, either directly or on-screen, gives their doctors clues about their diet, cleanliness, medication habits, and risk of falls. By integrating tracking data from wearable devices, Kurisu adds a layer of technology to the country doctor model, monitoring all patients on a regular basis and making them happier than older office-based systems.

“Healthcare, like any other economy, is moving towards consumer-led,” said Dr. Randolph Gordon, a primary care and public health physician and Deloitte consultant. “It’s a matter of convenience. It’s a matter of expectation. And we’re in the pandemic stage where technology makes it possible for us.”

“Healthcare, like any other economy, is moving towards consumer-led. That’s a matter of expectation.”

Dr. Randolph Gordon of Deloitte

According to Gordon, the widespread use of telemedicine during the blockade of the pandemic has outpaced the already accelerating trend for five years.

“So, if you do, it’s a compulsory experiment to give us the opportunity to evaluate those results, and that’s great,” he said. “It makes sense because that’s what consumers want and healthcare leaders are thinking about what the future holds.”

To be clear, Kurisu’s new business model hasn’t been proven yet, but he’s all working on ventures. He ended his office debt during a pandemic, saving $ 7,000 a month in rent and overhead. He is now completely self-sufficient in what he calls “high-tech, high-touch medicine.”

“I don’t need a nurse …. I need a data scientist to send me.”

Michael Chris, family doctor, major wellness

“Future doctors are data-centric,” he said. “I’m a nurse [medical assistants] Already. To send me, I need a data scientist who looks at the data, sees the trends in progress, and sees where the danger signals are. Hey, you need to intervene in this patient. “

Like many innovations, Chrisus was inevitably born. He worked for many years at the University of California, San Diego clinic and private practitioner. Both shut down last spring.

“I didn’t have a source of income, so I was able to be really creative in a pressure cooker situation.”

Kurisu has begun to see new patients online and at home. Most of his patients use Medicare and pay doctors for these services during a pandemic emergency.

Kurisu regularly logs on from home and checks patient data at a location called “Command Central.” 3 laptops, 2 huge monitors and 1 iPad.

Kurisu’s “Command Central” monitors patient data. (Courtesy: Michael Kurisu)

“I have a dashboard of data from a particular wearable device,” he said. “Next, there is another screen that displays the electronic medical record, and another place where I can communicate directly with the patient, and, as you know, another place just for telemedicine.”

Tracking patient data through wearables falls into a broader category of what many providers call precision medicine. This includes genomic sequencing to look for clues in the disease database. Still, relying on data from smartwatches and rings may be a bit early.

Dr. De Aunne Denmark, a neuroscientist and geneticist at Altum Medical, a community clinic in California, said: “And we need to monitor it all the time. If the signal looks too good and not true, it’s probably the case.”

Over the next few years, Denmark is likely to provide more answers and published research on the usefulness of patient data, and Denmark looks forward to it.

“My feelings are to collect as much data as we can about the people we can do it and start asking these questions,” said Denmark. “What is the value of doing this? How many adverse effects can be prevented? What kind of intervention can be initiated to avoid ending in a larger, more costly and more influential event?” Can you get good ideas for people earlier? “

Later in his day, Dr. Michael Chris came to the house of another patient, Tyler Orion. She has mobility problems. Since this is Southern California, they choose to make a reservation in her backyard next to the tomato and corrado plants. Dr. Mike is pleased with her data.

Michael Chris makes an outdoor house call with patient Tyler Orion. (Scott Tong / Marketplace)

“You seem to keep swimming,” Kurisu said.

“Oh yeah, and when I get an Ataboy from you when I’m done, I love it,” Orion said. “As soon as I finish swimming, I get a cute text from the microphone.”

For every smile, Chrisus Venture faces a difficult future. Medicare can reduce home visits and telemedicine payments when the pandemic subsides, and private insurers can follow suit.

However, for now, this document states that house calls and virtual house calls are good for him.

“I’m getting a deeper sleep. I mean, here and there. I still have two boys, so I don’t know yet.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos