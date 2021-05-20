Google integrates Nest with HomeKit to bring smart home integration one step closer





According to Google, the Nest thermostat will soon be compatible with competing smart home ecosystems such as the Apple HomeKit.

John Garnam / CNET

In the relatively near future, you will be able to do things like never before. Quickly and easily integrate Google-created products into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and get them directly. There are no nasty workarounds, and no third-party services like IFTTT to fill the gap. Only you, your smart home gadget, and the smart home platform of your choice live in harmony.

At least that’s the vision of the future that Google looks like in a blog post published tonight. Later this year, Google will be able to communicate between Google devices and Apple’s Siri-controlled smart home platforms, thanks to Google’s adoption of a new connectivity standard called Matter (formerly Project CHIP), according to Google. ..

“Matter enables interoperability, so compatible Nest products can be used on other smart home platforms,” ​​read a Google blog post. “For example, the latest Nest Thermostat has been updated to work with other smart home ecosystems such as HomeKit.”

Historically, Apple’s digital voice assistant, Siri, didn’t work well on Google devices.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Perhaps the peace agreement does not end there. Another Google rival, Amazon, has also partnered with the Matter project. This opens the door for Google Gear to work more closely with Amazon’s Alexa. The reverse is also true. Amazon devices (from ringing doorbells to blinking cameras to Amazon-branded smart plugs) are within the HeyGoogle ecosystem. ..

If we’re still looking for live evidence in the simulation, this may be all the compelling you need-especially when adding some of the other companies to Matter’s partner list. : Samsung, Huawei, Philips Hue, Comcast, and more.

When will this new world order come true? Not until later this year, or perhaps early 2022, according to the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which developed the Matter standard. But that doesn’t mean that preparations aren’t in progress yet.

The three-arrow Matter logo on this smart bulb indicates a smart home technology that works well with other Matter certified devices.

Connectivity Standard Alliance; Illustrations by Stephen Shankland / CNET Matter are already in Google’s head

Especially Google is now out in front of the pack. The company has already detailed some of the steps it is currently taking or will take to prepare its Google Nest smart home gadgets and Android mobile devices for Matter’s prime-time debut.

First, Google announced which Google Nest devices will be updated with the Matter protocol. They are all. “All Nest displays [and] According to the blog post, the speakers are automatically updated to control the Matter device.

Within that lineup, some of Google’s more well-equipped devices also act as connection points, also known as hubs. This includes Nest Wifi routers, 2nd generation Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max.

Ultimately, Google’s Android mobile operating system gets Matter integration that enables streamlined setup and device control.

James Martin / CNET

Other notable advances Google announced today include:

The new smart home directory contains a catalog of Hey Google-compatible smart home devices and available Google Assistant actions (also known as commands that Google’s Digital Voice Assistant can perform). Support for an open source communication protocol called WebRTC. Reduce latency and improve video and audio streaming between security and doorbell cameras, TVs, smart displays and mobile devices. Wider options for home and away routines enable Nest camera and thermostat, smart light, plug and switch based automation. Whether it’s someone’s house.

Ultimately, Google hopes to deeply implement the Matter standard within the Android mobile operating system. The goal is to simplify the process of setting up a Matter-certified smart home device with just a few taps and provide a way to instantly control a new device without downloading additional apps.

