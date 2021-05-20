Grand Theft Auto franchise sells over 345 million units





Take-Two Interactive has just announced its financial results and has updated sales for many franchises. The Grand Theft Auto franchise sold 345 million units across many games, and the Red Dead Redemption franchise shifted 60 million copies. Some of the other major franchises, such as BioShock, Borderlands and NBA 2K, also have new numbers.

Many Grand Theft Auto games have been released over the years, the latest being Grand Theft Auto V. This title alone has sold over 145 million copies in its lifetime and is the best-selling game in the United States in both numbers in 10 years. With unit sales and dollar sales, GTA V is the fastest entertainment release to date, reaching $ 1 billion in sales, and is steadily contributing to the franchise’s total sales of 345 million units. This looks like it will grow even further later this year with the release of the PS5 version of the game and the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Meanwhile, the Red Dead Redemption franchise has shifted about 60 million units between the two games and the standalone version of Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the largest contributor to that total, selling over 37 million units on its own. It’s the second-largest title in US dollar sales over the last three years. Red Dead Online will continue to receive updates with more races arriving next week and larger summer updates with more missions scheduled to be added.

The Borderlands franchise currently sells about 70 million units during a handful of games. Of these titles, Borderlands 2 has sold over 25 million units and is a 2K best-selling title. Its sequel, Borderlands 3, has sold about 13 million copies and has become the best-selling title in 2K. Despite rumors about Borderlands 4, the next release of the franchise seems to be a Borderlands movie instead. However, a new franchise is under development for Developer Gearbox, with the first title expected to be released by the end of March 2022.

Franchises to reach notable milestones include over 37 million units of BioShock and over 57 million units of Sid Meiers Civilization. As reported by @DomsPlaying on Twitter, for individual titles, The Outer Worlds now sells 3 million units, thanks to Murder’s recent release at Eridanos DLC. Developer Panache Digital was also very pleased to announce the title. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has sold 1 million copies. They even released a trailer to thank the community.

The sports titles of both companies conclude the report. The NBA 2K franchise currently sells over 111 million units. Not surprisingly, given the recent delays and rework of the NBA Live franchise, it’s the best-selling basketball simulation property in the United States in terms of unit count and dollar sales. Finally, the PGA TOUR 2K21 has sold over 2 million units and has been the best-selling golf game in the last decade.

