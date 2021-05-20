Google searches for full sustainability





In addition to product launches, modern CEOs need to navigate the politics of corporate responsibility while attracting professional investors.

Alphabet (GOOGL) chief Sundar Pichai set foot on a temporary stage on the Google campus on Tuesday. As the organizer of the I / O Developer Conference, he should have been able to talk about the code. Instead, Pichai talked about sustainability in the Google way possible.

Long-term investors should consider buying stock.

Google doesn’t look like a green business. The company’s bread and butter is a network of 21 resource-intensive data centers around the world, linked by thousands of miles of fiber optic cable. Filled with countless computer servers and switches, these vast monoliths power billions of web searches, digital ads, and cloud services every day.

According to a Time report last April, Arizona has a new facility that consumes 1 million gallons of water daily to cool all machines. Power consumption is a completely different story.

According to a report released at Science in February 2020, data centers are fully using 1% of the world’s total electricity. That’s a lot. Fortunately, modern data centers are becoming much more efficient as Internet-savvy companies find creative ways to reduce consumption.

The alphabet goes one step further.

Based in Mountain View, California, it became the first large company to reach carbon neutrality in 2007. This is a great way to say that the search giant offset all carbon-based power usage with renewable energy or credits. Pichai said Tuesday that Google’s largest and most modern data center had acquired 90% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2017. And he promised that by 2030, all facilities would operate 24/7 on clean renewable energy.

That’s a big question. These centers are scattered around the world by design. There are some places that are not exposed to sunlight. It puts Kibosch in the sun. Others are near densely populated pockets, making wind farms impossible.

Pichai said the new Danish data center has acquired five new solar power plants to augment the existing wind energy from the Danish power grid.

Therefore, Google is doing its best. Company engineers are building software systems on a schedule that makes it easier to readjust computer processing to run it more efficiently and avoid some of the clean energy limitations.

This is called the Carbon-Intelligent Computing Platform. And it’s the first in the industry.

The idea is to use artificial intelligence to shift the processing of the entire Google network to the most renewable energy-rich places of the time.

This same Google know-how makes the new campus more sustainable. The roof is made up of dragon-scale solar skins, and 90,000 silver solar panels can generate about 7 megawatts. The building also features the largest geothermal pile system in North America. It heats the structure during the winter and cools it during the summer.

This will be an important experiment for Alphabet. The big competitive advantage of large tech companies is the ability to test very large ideas in-house. Using software to geographically shift power-intensive computer processing across the network is a service available for sale. Engineers need to test the process across thousands of Google workloads to eliminate wrinkles.

But that’s not why long-term investors should consider buying Alphabet stock. The rationale is sustainability.

So-called ESG investment is a $ 30 trillion market segment that is expected to reach $ 53 trillion by 2025. Investors are clearly looking for companies that are aware of the causes of environmental and social activity and exercise responsible corporate governance. Alphabet is a segment leader and a necessity for institutional investors.

Stocks are traded with only 19.2x futures earnings and 1.5x sales. These are very reasonable indicators given the size of Pichai’s ambitions and the position of the company within the ESG ecosystem.

