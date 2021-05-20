Rumors of GTA Trilogy Remasters Boost





Earlier this year, rumors surfaced online that Rockstar Games was preparing to release a remaster of GTA III, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City. So far, none of these rumors have happened and many have lost confidence in them. But since then, there have been some developments that Grand Theft Auto fans have revisited everything.

First, out of nowhere this week, Rockstar Games made fun of GTA3’s “surprise” coming later this year to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary. Fast forward a bit, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has announced that it will release 21 games by March 31, 2022. Six of them are new iterations of previously released titles: remasters and remakes.

Today, Take-Two Interactive owns far more than Rockstar Games. For example, we also own a 2K and private sector. In other words, these 21 games released before March 31, 2022 (including 6 new iterations of previously released titles) could be many games.

Six new iterations of titles released before March 31, 2022.

Well, this and GTA III 20th Anniversary “Fun Surprise”. Things are getting interesting. https://t.co/ZNlfOwPf4Q

— Tez2 (@ TezFunz2) May 18, 2021

That said, combining rumors, GTA 3 bullying, and all of this announcement, Rockstar Games will probably start to look like they’re preparing to release some of the older GTA games on the PS5, Xbox series. , Xbox Series S. In fact, Rockstar Games insider Tez2 above seems to suggest exactly this is happening.

At the time of publication, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not commented on these rumors or speculations and expect this to remain the same. However, if so, if either or both comment, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. It looks like Rockstar Games is more likely to be planning something for GTA3, Vice City, San Andreas, but nothing has happened yet.

As always, leave one or two comments and let us know what you think. Alternatively, please visit Twitter @Tyler Fischer_ and let us know. If Rockstar Games remasters these games, will they be replayed?

