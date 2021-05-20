2020 was the best year ever for Dungeons & Dragons





The brand now has over 50 million fans worldwide and has grown for the seventh consecutive year.

Hasbro, Inc. Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Magic: the Gathering and the developer and publisher of both Dungeons & Dragons, recently announced that 2020 will be the best year in D & D history. The brand now has more than 50 million fans worldwide and has grown for the seventh consecutive year. This is despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most fans to party remotely via video calls rather than directly.

In March 2020, search interest in D & D always peaked. This is probably because the blockade of the country forced a group of friends to interact with each other and find new ways to interact with each other. Netflix’s popular series, Stranger Things, featured a group of young friends fighting monsters and playing D & D in the basement, which definitely helped make the game even more mainstream. Unlike all men’s preteen parties on the show, the actual demographic breakdown of the D & D community is much more balanced, with 40% being women and 24% being the largest age group in the community. I am 20 to 24 years old.

Dan Barrett, Senior Brand Manager at D & D, is proud that Dungeons & Dragons continued to connect people during the pandemic challenge and provided valuable social connections even if they couldn’t meet in person. Talk about adventure, not blockade.

Wizards of the Coast has done a lot to maintain community involvement and unity, despite physical distance and isolation from each other. The Stranger Things cast, like the Game of Thrones cast, campaigned on YouTube. Bridging the gap between table game fans and fantasy and sci-fi TV show fans is a smart way to increase interest in D & D and mainstream appeal.

Co-op Fighters Dungeons & Dragons: With the Dark Alliance coming to PC and consoles on June 22, the future of D & D looks promising. It will be available on the Xbox Game Pass when it’s released, so many fans don’t have to spend anything. Money to play it. It’s the spiritual successor to the recently re-released Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance on the console, with a PC version scheduled for later this year.

