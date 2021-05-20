Are you using Google Local Services Ads? why not?





Think about the last time you tried to find a plumber. Did you use Google to find a national provider and then use that website to find a local provider? Probably not. Did you find the best plumber in (my town)? It’s more likely. But even more likely is to find a plumber, Google will do the rest, automatically read your location, and display a list of plumber ads and organic search results in your area. ..

The system, which includes what Google calls Local Service Advertising (LSA), is now very familiar and marketers have overlooked that possibility. Distracted by flashy and exciting new developments, such as how machine learning can transform the advertising industry and promises of contextualization, it’s easy to forget that the simplest method is the most effective.

In other words, if you want to provide a local service, you need to promote it locally. This article explains both why and how.

Advertising issues

There are many problems with the current advertising system, but the biggest ones can be summarized in one sentence. Customers don’t trust ads.

However, that simple phrase hides a lot of complexity. For example, one reason customers don’t trust ads is that state-owned companies have huge advertising budgets and can afford to spend (or waste) putting ads on the web. For most users, this means it’s surprisingly difficult to find local services such as locksmiths, plumbers, and electricians. This is because you will see results sponsored by state-owned enterprises that do not actually serve the area.

Another reason the average user is skeptical of advertising is more technical. It is the rise of malvertising. Local businesses often don’t have the budget to hire expensive and experienced graphic designers. This can make your ad look a bit out of date. These ads can seem suspicious. This is because the user associates (correctly) improperly written copies or improperly formatted images with the malware.

The third reason has more to do with human nature. Until a few years ago, most skilled professionals relied on word-of-mouth recommendations to create a local business. Google hasn’t changed that. People prefer to hire local workers who understand their communities and needs, rather than dealing with faceless national conglomerates.

Google’s Local Services Advertising (LSA) is designed to work around all of these issues by providing local businesses with direct, geographically localized connections with local users. But that’s not the only benefit of LSA.

Benefits of Google Local Services Advertising

LSA offers many distinct advantages here. First, it’s just a cost-effective way for local businesses to reach their customers. The cost of running an ad in your area is many times lower than the cost of displaying it on Google in a non-serviced location. That’s why LSA is a great way to maximize the impact of your advertising spend.

The second reason is that LSAs are effective in increasing clicks and traffic to your website. Looking at the data makes this clear. Blue Corona found that it received 13.8% of local SERP clicks when LSA was available on SERP. The presence of LSA at the top of SERP also affects the total number of clicks for all other SERP types. According to a BrightLocal survey, paid ad clicks make up a total of 25.3% of all user clicks when search results include LSAs.

There are also signs that LSA will become even more important in the future. Despite privacy concerns, smart speakers such as the Google Assistant are becoming more popular. According to Google, LSA is one of the few ways companies appear in almost 20% of searches done this way.

Integrate LSA into your advertising strategy

If you’ve read this far, you probably want to get started. Getting started with LSA is easy.

First, use this link to complete the eligibility check on Google. If you are eligible for LSA in your area, you must pass Google’s screening process and participate in the Google Warranty Program. Participating in the Google Warranty Program means that Google has certified you as a trusted and trusted business. It’s a bit of extra work, but it’s worth it for both your business and your customers. Google explained why here.

However, there are some caveats. You should not rely solely on LSA. Great for traffic promotion, but of limited usefulness for general SEO. So, for example, 53.6% of real estate agents find adding locally-focused content to their real estate websites to make them more attractive. However, the most successful agents are also targeting the domestic market. Because people want to find a place they want to live in, not just where they live.

Conclusion

Depending on your particular business, the key here is to take an integrated, mixed approach to a strategy that maximizes both LSA and national advertising.

It may sound complicated, but in reality LSA is relatively simple to use and gives you the experience of building more complex advertising strategies. Paying attention to local customers can be a good test run to ensure the cultural sensitivity of marketing and advertising more generally, or to expand your business into new areas.

