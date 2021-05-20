Android 12 on Google I / O: Redesign Tips in Beta, Lots of News





The actual beta screenshot shows the volume control (the color doesn’t change) and the lock screen notification.

Ron Amadeo

Quick settings are now large and sturdy buttons. The same applies to the brightness slider.

Ron Amadeo

The lock screen and settings will be redesigned.

Ron Amadeo

You can get this elastic effect by scrolling.

Google

This electrified on-touch effect is currently present throughout the OS.

Google

With the kick-off of Google I / O, the first Android 12 Beta (Developer Preview 4) was released yesterday. According to Google, in addition to the regular Pixel release, OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE are all compatible with certain models, usually current flagship smartphones. We are announcing a release. Android 12 has been announced with a major redesign on Google I / O, many of which are not included in the beta. You’ll get a changing UI, new widgets, and a privacy dashboard. None of them are in beta yet. Many advances have been made in the notification panel, lock screen, and some new animation effects, but as expected, all are incomplete at this time.

Google’s sizzle reels and mockups for the next version of Material Design, called “Material You,” look great with canned videos and mockups of carefully selected apps. But the real question is how quickly and comprehensively Google will implement Material You. That’s great if everything quickly becomes a cohesive design, but if half of Google’s apps are in the new design and half in the old design, it’s not that great. Dark Mode was introduced in Android 10 in 2019, and it took about 1.5 years for the entire Google ecosystem to catch up. Google Maps was the last big dark mode straggler to be released in February 2021, and just as things settled down, it was time to redesign.

Google also elaborated on how third-party apps can join the color extraction API that enhances the Pixel theme for Android 12. This is probably cool for small apps built to fit Android design, but most major third-party developers have resisted Google’s material design integrity. After the initial release on Android 5.0, many of the follow-up Material Design iterations were about “expressing the brand” with more flexible design guidance. So Facebook still looks like Facebook and wants everything blue, but Spotify looks like Spotify and wants everything green and black.

Google has a blog post with some new details added to Android 12. One big item is performance improvement. Google said, “We have reduced the CPU time required for core system services by 22%, which improves device speed and responsiveness. We also help devices by reducing the use of big cores by system servers by 15%. Improved power efficiency for Android. Run longer before it needs to be recharged. “

Advertising

Google is also introducing a new standard called “Performance Classes”. The standard is like the advanced hardware specs for Android smartphones, which can be flagged as capable of performing the latest features that Google states “exceeds Android’s baseline requirements.” I will. We’ve seen more focused versions of Google’s hardware certification, such as “Daydream-enabled” phones for VR and ARCore compatible phones for AR. This sounds like a general version of the idea, but it can vary from version to Android version.

Extend / device can update OS and performance flags. If you are not qualified, you can only change the OS.

Google

Each version of Android launches with the corresponding performance class. Android 12 comes with Android Performance Class 12. Android 13 comes with performance classes 13 and more, as defined in the Android Compatibility Definition Document (CDD). Upgrades allow devices to migrate to Android 13 without being qualified for Performance Class 13, so Google has a way to flag new devices running new software and older devices running new software. There is.

On Android 12, we got performance class 12, and Google said: “Initially, performance class features focus on media use cases with requirements such as camera boot latency, codec availability, encoding quality, and minimum memory. Size, screen resolution, read / write performance. “

The complete list is:

media

Simultaneous Codec Session Launch Codec Latency Frame Drop Encoding Quality

camera

Resolution launch and capture latency Video stabilization supports HDR image capture

generic

Memory read / write performance screen resolution screen density

It is difficult to know where and how performance classes are applied. According to the documentation, the app can query the performance class of the device to enable or disable certain features, but there is no sample app that takes these system requirements into account, so you know exactly what Google is expecting. It’s difficult to do. A clear example of a working system requirement is video game graphics, but it’s not specifically part of this. I’m having a hard time imagining the type of app where one number that represents the features of media playback, camera, resolution, memory, and flash performance is useful. Is the answer just “augmented reality” again?

Advertising

Privacy dashboards have long been rumored, but are now included in Android 12.

Location section.

Google

This green privacy chip shows this camera app using camera and microphone permissions.

Google

A camera and mic kill switch has been added to the quick settings (location has always existed).

Google

You can now limit your app to an approximate location.

Google

Google also talked a lot about privacy yesterday. We have officially confirmed that the privacy dashboard comes with Android 12. This will give you an overview of which apps ping permissions when. There was also a confirmation of the rumored privacy chip that appears in the upper right corner when accessing the camera, microphone, or location. The microphone and camera kill switches are now also displayed in the quick settings.

Google has announced another change to its location permissions. You can now choose the “accurate” or “approximate” location permissions you want to give your app. This is how the app asks for location permissions in the background, but previously all users were bucketed under the Location pop-up.

Finally, Google announced that it currently has up to 3 billion active devices. It’s a lot of people waiting for Android 12.

Listing image by Google

