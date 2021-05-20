Yamaha defines the future of home entertainment with a new series of cutting-edge AVENTAGE AV receivers





Buena Park, CA, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-10 years ago, when Yamaha brought the power, performance and sophisticated builds of its innovative AVENTAGE AV receiver to market, the face of home entertainment changed. did. Today, home entertainment is experiencing a renaissance, and Yamaha greets head-on with the most dramatic update of the next-generation flagship series AV receivers.

The RX-A8A, RX-A6A, and RX-A4A have joined the all-new, rethought AVENTAGE lineup, offering 11 channels, 9 channels, and 7 channels, respectively. From 4K today to 8K tomorrow, these are the new reference standards for comparison to all other products, with passionate engineering, relentless attention to detail, and the most innovative AV ever for True Sound playback. It is combined with the receiver.

The new AVENTAGE series is uniquely positioned to support the latest trends and specifications in home entertainment, using state-of-the-art components and technology. In fact, the three new AVENTAGE models offer a staggering number of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 8K60 / 4K120, each with seven inputs. From room-filled, crystal-like experiences to fiery, fast and immersive gameplay, you can’t put you at the center of action like Yamaha with real true sound reproduction and unmatched performance.

“When we first unveiled the flagship AVENTAGE series in 2010, we broke the mold. Now we’ve shattered expectations that the AV receiver can be reproduced in a connected home and redesigned it from scratch,” said the consumer. Said Alex Sadeghian, director of the. Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “The new AVENTAGE AV receiver keeps pace with new technologies such as the latest game consoles and improved resolution of TV screens, and not only has original sound quality, but also stays one step ahead in anticipation of the future of customers. Needs from new modern look to components. “

The new look advancement to the 2021 AVENTAGE lineup is the most important ever, with a clean and powerful new look, both inside and outside. It starts with a simple, modern design with a bold central volume knob, a brand new high-resolution LCD display, a rotating jog dial, and touch-sensitive buttons.

The attention to detail is not limited to the front panel. In fact, it goes down to the flagship quality parts of the base, and each new model offers vibration stability via the signature AVENTAGE “5 feet”. This anti-resonance technology wedge has been further analyzed and developed to more efficiently disperse chassis vibrations in three new models, with a fifth foot placed near the front center of the base of each unit to create a sound image. I’m getting closer to the listener.

The Future of Home Entertainment The new AVENTAGE AV receiver combines both processing power and flexibility to capture and recreate the clearest audio and visual experiences of movies and games like never before. These include 8K / 60 *, 4K / 120 *, 4K / 60, HDMI 2.1 *, HDR10 + *, heralding a new era of dynamic displays and endless things you can see and hear at home. Brings the potential.

In fact, these new AVENTAGE models include industry-leading support for the latest HDMI technology, with each model’s seven inputs and three outputs supporting 8K60 / 4K120. This HDMI 2.1 compatibility is faster, smoother and uninterrupted with automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT), and quick media switching (QMS). Provides entertainment and gameplay.

The RX-A8A, RX-A6A, and RX-A4A support immersive 3D audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X enabled by the Qualcomm® QCS407 smart audio platform. The QCS407 offers powerful quad-core audio processing, providing both excellent sound quality and a cinematic listening experience. This Qualcomm smart audio platform is designed to decode and play a variety of audio content.

“Design isn’t just about being advanced,” Sadeghian added. “Same for the brain.”

Breathtaking Sound + Display All inputs on the new AVENTAGE model support Dolby Vision. In addition to DTS-X and Dolby Atmos, the three models also offer Dolby Atmos with height virtualization, simulating an immersive 360-degree sound field overhead sound experience with many speaker configurations. The top two models offer the Auro-3D. It offers even more innovative features and an immersive audio experience by creating a virtual 3D virtual soundscape that moves around the listener.

In addition, all models feature Yamaha’s unique technology, Surround: AI, the only artificial intelligence found in AV receivers. This technology analyzes DSP parameters and optimizes each sound element such as dialogue, background music, and sound effects in real time. Thanks to the Qualcomm QCS407 chip, the three new AVENTAGE models are 64-bit and double the previous platform.

To provide maximum performance in surround sound realism, each receiver is equipped with Yamaha Parametric Room Acoustic Optimizer (YPAO) RSC multipoint measurements, precision EQ, and a new low frequency mode. This included technology detects speaker connections, measures the distance from speaker connections to multiple listening positions in the room, and automatically optimizes speaker settings such as volume balance and acoustic parameters.

Carefully crafted appearance and processing platform advances are also reflected in internal circuit design, mechanical structure and audio component upgrades. This too:

Symmetrical amplifier layout for optimized signal paths. Improves sound clarity while reducing signal noise and cross-channel interference. The transformer is further mechanically separated from the amplifier stage by a separate mounting bracket to significantly reduce vibration, providing additional rigidity to the internal H-frame construction. Sound balance with high quality parts such as SABER’s Premier Audio DAC for exceptional signal-to-noise ratio and up to 120 dB dynamic range for high quality audio. A high slew rate amplifier that demonstrates more than twice the performance of the previous generation. This newly designed circuit provides both high slew rate and stable signal transmission, and can accurately and accurately respond to sudden changes in input level.

Ease of control All new AVENTAGE models include MusicCast features and app control, including Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming service, multi-room audio and voice control via Alexa, Google and Siri. Provides an entire suite of-valid devices. Built-in streaming services include Amazon Music HD, Deezer, Napster, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, as well as thousands of Internet radio stations.

Full bidirectional control is available via a software-integrated driver that seamlessly connects new AVENTAGE models and other Yamaha home audio products with one of Japan’s leading home automation and smart home control systems.

Overview of RX-A8A

11.2 Channel, Zones 2, 3 and 4 HDMI 2.1 *, HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in / 3-out) 8K / 60Hz * and 4K / 120Hz * (7-in / 3-out) Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Surround: AI, Auro 3D * YPAO RSC automatic room calibration, multipoint measurement, high precision EQ, low frequency mode easy to use and control, AV setup guide app, MusicCast app and web setup integration Suitable, full bidirectional control with home automation and smart home control system Voice control using Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant $ 2,999.95 MSRP, available in summer 2021

Overview of RX-A6A

150 watt AV with 9.2 channels, HDMI 2.1 in zones 2, 3 and 4, HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in / 3-out) 8K / 60Hz * and 4K / 120Hz * (7-in / 3-out) Receiver) Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Surround: AI, Auro 3D * YPAO RSC Automatic Room Calibration, Multipoint Measurement, Precision EQ, Low Frequency Mode Easy to Use and Control, AV Setup Guide Fully bidirectional control with home automation and smart home control system, suitable for app, MusicCast app and web setup integration Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant $ 2,199.95 MSRP, 2021 Available in summer

Overview of RX-A4A

7.2 Channel, 110 Watt AV Receiver, Zone 2 HDMI 2.1 *, HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in / 3-out) 8K / 60Hz * and 4K / 120Hz * (7-in / 3-out) Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Surround: AI YPAO RSC Multipoint measurement, precision EQ, automatic room calibration with low frequency mode Easy to use and use with AV Setup Guide app, MusicCast app, web setup Fully bidirectional control with controls, home automation and smart home control systems Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant $ 1,299.95 MSRP, available in Summer 2021

The full specifications for the new AVENTAGE model can be found at:

* Features available in future updates

Qualcomm QCS407 is Qualcomm Technologies Inc. And / or a product of its subsidiary.

About Yamaha Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation in Japan, providing the US market with a full line of award-winning musical instruments, SRs, commercial installations and home entertainment products. Products include Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestra instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products, NEXO commercial audio products. It is included. As a dedicated line for AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multi-room audio systems, Blu-ray / CD players, earphones, headphones, home theater inbox systems, soundbars, and digital sound projectors. Yamaha Corporation of America sells innovative and elaborately crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments to enthusiasts, education, worship, music, professional audio installations and the consumer market.

