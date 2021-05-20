Covid pushes banks in crisis country back into the red





Ten years after the financial crisis, banks in the bailed out countries have returned to the red again thanks to Covid.

According to the latest financial stability review of the European Central Bank, most EU banks showed return on equity (ROE) in 2020, with the exception of Ireland, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

All Italian bars received EU and IMF bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.

ROE, an important indicator of profitability, was negative in Ireland and its five eurozone peers due to allowance for doubtful accounts and other income statements. [profit and loss] item.

Overall, the ROE of Eurozone banks fell from 5.3% in 2019 to 1.3% in 2020.

The ROE of Irish banks was -6.6pc, as it was in Greece, but in Portugal, Spain and Cyprus last year it ranged from -3pc to just over 4pc.

Diarmaid Sheridan, a bank analyst at Davy stockbroker, said the main reason for the continued slump in profitability in the former crisis was the plunge in asset prices after the crash.

We can see that on average, impairment costs were higher in these countries than in other euro areas. All these countries have had bad consequences in the global financial crisis. This is an important factor in how the current impairment model works.

Another aspect is that the level of non-performing loans in these countries is still higher than in other countries.

Ireland was also one of the few eurozone countries with a decline in the quality capital buffer of banks known as Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) last year, according to the ECB’s report.

Estonia, Finland, Greece, Luxembourg and Slovenia also had low CET1 levels.

Bank of Ireland and AIB capital buffer erosion has fallen sharply ahead of expected losses last year due to the closure of Covid-19.

The AIB, led by Colin Hunt, returned to the black in the first three months of the year.

The European Commission estimates that about one-third of companies will not be able to cover their losses by the end of the year.

The ECB reports that most bailout countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Portugal, have been able to reduce their non-performing loan ratio loans over 90 days in arrears during the pandemic.

Ireland’s inventories are among the lowest in the bailout industry.

“Banks of Ireland are more resilient than the stress tests that the European Banking Authority and our own expectations would have been at the start of Covid-19,” Sheridan said.

