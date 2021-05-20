Ford F-150 Lightning | Electric Pickup Truck





The bottom line: Today, Ford announced the F-150 Lightning, the third electric vehicle in the lineup. Along with the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit vans, the Lightning is the company’s latest car to get an electric makeover. And it looks great with many features you’re used to seeing in EV trucks (and some new trucks) packaged in the iconic F-150 silhouette.

563 hp, 775 lb-ft torque (most of the F-150s to date), four-wheel drive up to 2,000 lbs payload and 10,000 lbs traction up to 300 miles range, 230 standard $ 39,974 start MSRP ( Previously federal and state credits)

Ask someone in Ford about the new F-150 Lightning, and the first point they’re likely to bring up with a new pickup is that it’s not just an electric version of the Gas F-150.

Indeed, it looks like the truck that has been the best-selling pickup for over 40 years. But when Ford’s general manager of battery-powered electric vehicles, Darren Palmer, told him earlier this week, “it offers something you can never get with gas,” the benefits of its roots as a work truck. I told us that while receiving.

To that end, Lightning’s 775 lb-ft torque is the most packed into the F-150 to date, and due to the nature of the electric drivetrain, it works quickly to facilitate some 0-60 hours in 4 seconds. ..

The dual electric motors provide four-wheel drive and, if you choose the extended range, the 300 mile range has enough battery capacity. The standard earns you 230 miles. When it comes to charging, the truck goes from 15 to 100 percent in 8 hours connected to an 80 amp charger and does the same in 41 minutes with a DC quick charger. However, in particular, it requires additional storage space due to the lack of an engine.

Lightning has a “trunk” on the front that opens up to reveal a 400-liter room (as Ford says, to accommodate two carry-on baggage or two sets of golf clubs. enough). : Lack of internal storage.

The pickup also has two modes of supplying external power. Intelligent Backup Power is for home use in the event of a power outage. As Palmer told us, the battery emits 9.6 kW. This is enough to power the home for 3 days under normal use, or 10 days if reduced.

With Lightning plugged in in advance, the truck will automatically power on when it detects a power outage, drawing power from your home and starting to charge the battery in case the line goes down again. Another mode is Pro Power Onboard. Think more about tools and camping lights. High-end lariat and platinum trim output 9.6 kW from Frank, cab and bed outlets. If you choose base trim, you get 2.6 kW as standard.

And the traction capacity of a 10,000-pound truck is all there except for the largest of the gas engine F-150. Since the payload can reduce mileage, the Lightning bed has a scale to show exactly how much you are carrying and how it affects your range.

Inside, it comes with a 15.5-inch infotainment display on two of Lightning’s more expensive trims. As you can see in the picture below, it’s huge.

The base XLT trim comes standard with 12 inches, which is our favorite, but if you need a bigger screen, it’s there. The 12-inch instrument cluster is behind the handle. In addition, the truck has an integrated phone and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Ford’s Phone As A Key feature allows you to replace fobs with cells, further consolidating the number of gadgets you need to carry.

Well, much of this is new to the F-150, but it’s generally not new to electric trucks, as something like the Rivian incorporates some similar features and specs into its model. (Not all of it is unexplored ground for Ford itself; Mustang Mach-E has a similar frank and huge touchscreen.)

However, the automaker’s goal here is to take advantage of the F-150’s name recognition and popularity, and in the process, to draw more drivers into the electric fold. And while cars like the Rivian R1T are clearly focused on adventure, the F-150 also appeals to many of the same outdoor crowds while maintaining its blue-collar bend.

We haven’t held the steering wheel of Lightning (available in the spring of 2022) yet, but once you’re done, check out the impressions and thoughts of a complete drive.

