



Noson Nasal dilators are available in a variety of forms, including external strips, intranasal cones, and intranasal stents, and are shaped to mechanically open the user’s nasal cavity. By increasing the diameter of the nostrils, the dilator reduces disorders such as allergies, cold congestion, and simple snoring. Nasal dilators are not effective for people with sleep apnea. It can be used to treat obstruction and stuffy nose. A nasal septum deviation or nasal septum deviation restricts the flow of air through the nose. It forces you to breathe through your mouth and increases your chances of snoring.

Importance of breathing

Effective and healthy breathing is important for body function and health. Almost all basic functions of the body such as brain power, muscle movement, digestion and it requires a normal supply of oxygen, which is only possible by breathing. The inhaled air allows you to breathe and oxygenates your blood. Thus, the human brain works better with the help of inhaled air, detecting the human oxygen content and stimulating the muscles used in this respiratory process to increase respiratory rate. Adjust.

Why do athletes use Noson Dilators?

Athletes are physically active and need more oxygen to meet their body’s needs. When they are physically active, they switch to mouth breathing to get more oxygen. Using the Noson Nasal dilator can help the vast majority of people. This dilates the nostrils, allowing more air to be inhaled and in, increasing basal breathing with large amounts of oxygen. Once again, the breathing air enters the nostrils and the body gains more energy, which helps you perform better.

In addition, the device design is suitable for this purpose. Not only is it easy to use and fits tightly during games and sports, but sportsmen can use it in a better way during physical activity. These help athletes improve their performance during sports.

Treat stuffy nose

It helps users suffering from stuffy nose. This is a device that helps Pol Espargaroto breathe more freely through the nose. Its effectiveness has been proven in clinical studies. Due to the thick mucus, swollen tissue inside the nose can clog the nose. It is due to inflammation of blood vessels. A virus or bacterial infection can clog your nose.

It may be due to a sinus infection, flu, cold, etc. If you have allergies or stuffy nose due to hay fever, you can use the Noson Nasal dilator to inhale more oxygen and make your breathing more comfortable.

Conclusion

Gently inflates the nostrils and makes breathing easier. As oxygen saturation in the blood increases, the body burns proteins, carbohydrates, fats, etc. more effectively into carbon dioxide and water. It provides more energy to the body and activates you for physical activity.

