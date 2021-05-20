Microsoft Edge Acquires Internet Explorer 27 Years Ago After Browser Disappears in 2022





Microsoft has finally announced it and is about to discontinue Internet Explorer in 2022 to end support for native Windows 10 browsers with Microsoft Edge. The world was introduced in Internet Explorer 26 years ago and will face the end of the tech industry era by the time it reaches 27.

(Photo: Gerd Altmann via AIX)

It’s finally time to really say “goodbye” to Internet Explorer. This is especially true for older Windows 7 computers, with this development, which Microsoft announced to be out of service by next year. The world is already migrating to Windows 8 or Windows 10, but some users prefer a seventh release called “The Greatest Ever” (GOAT).

Also, Microsoft’s operating system GOAT is not the best web browser, as “IE” or Internet Explorer is rarely used on the platform and some people prefer Google’s Chrome or Mozilla’s Firefox. In 2018, Microsoft ended the IE10 and Windows7 forums, but its development and support wasn’t over, but this time it’s okay.

Internet Explorer became extinct in 2022

In a recent blog post by Microsoft Windows, not only Internet Explorer support, but the browser application itself will disappear by June 15, 2022. Therefore, IE users can change the software now.

Microsoft has already killed Internet Explorer in Microsoft Edge. In particular, Microsoft Edge is agile and fast when browsing the World Wide Web. However, it was not immediately removed on the platform. In particular, we are considering Windows Vista and Windows 7 users who only use IE and have no “edge” despite other users.

A recent blog is the first bittersweet farewell for Internet Explorer, as it announced the complete disappearance of the software itself, unlike previous announcements that focused development on next-generation browsers.

Can you trust Microsoft Edge and Windows 10?

(Photo: Microsoft)

Edge has gone through a lot of controversy when evaluating Microsoft’s new browser. In particular, it is the successor to the infamous Internet Explorer, which has a slow Windows browser. Internet Explorer 11 was last seen on the OS, but was later rebranded as Edge, promising better performance than previous versions.

Chrome vs. Firefox vs. Internet Explorer vs. Edge

For the latest Internet browsers for Windows, Google’s Chrome, Mozilla’s Firefox, and Windows’ native Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge will be available.

(Photo: Pexels / Deepanker Verma) Third-party cookies for Google Chrome extensions

Chrome has recently run into problems with Edge Chromium’s performance improvements in terms of performance, which is slower than its predecessor.

(Photo: Mozilla)

Mozilla’s Firefox remains a crowd favorite, fighting Microsoft Edge and Chrome preferences for Windows web browsing. Internet Explorer is out of sight, especially because it goes against these three, and will be officially deprecated when it reaches 27 years of operation by next year.

