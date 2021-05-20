The Phasmophobia update introduces two new ghost types





The new Phasmophobia update adds two new ghost types, Yokai and Huntu. New daily challenges and quality of life features are being teased.

Phasmophobia, a psycho-horror game, gets an update that introduces two new ghost types. The new ghost will arrive with the next beta patch, along with other quality of life features. The release date of the patch has not been announced.

In phobia, a team of up to four players acts as an amateur ghost hunter. They explore typical horror locations such as schools and haunted houses and try to identify ghosts to make money. Phasmophobic players use a variety of tools to label spectators, such as their voice through Ouija boards and other devices. Eventually, the spirits become more and more hostile and begin hunting players in retaliation.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: An update to the Phasmophobic Haptic Suit will allow ghosts to touch players.

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games tweeted an image of the public Trello board (via Polygon), revealing that the next two ghosts will be Yokai and Hantu. Accessing the Trello board reveals how the two new spirits interact with each other, and their strengths and weaknesses. It also teases that new daily challenges will be available after the update. There is also a way to reset the game file if it gets corrupted.

Youkai is a Japanese word for ghosts. There are several types of youkai, many of which are an important part of Japanese folklore. Phasmophobic youkai are usually found in family homes and are attracted to the player’s voice. Players get angry when they talk too much around them, but their hearing range is limited when hunting. The best evidence to use with youkai are Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and Ghost Lighting.

Huntu, on the other hand, means “spirit” in Indonesian. Traditionally, it refers to the spirit of nature, but modern usage equates it with any ghost or demon. In their repeated phobias, they become rare spirits that spawn only in warm environments. Cold weather is when they attack and they get a speed boost when moving to lower temperatures. However, heat slows them down. We recommend using fingerprints, ghost lighting, and ghost orbs when cataloging hunts.

Twitter players are already excited and many want the update to breathe new life into the world of the dead. Some mention Yo-Kai Watch, while others want the new ghost to respect its origins. Nothing has been announced when the update will be released, but fans hope they don’t have to wait too long to investigate these new spectators.

Next: The Phasmophobic Ghost Update makes player horror a reality

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC through Steam.

Source: Phasmophobia / Twitter, Polygon

Capcom is shackling itself by limiting horror to biohazard

About the author Cory Taggart (36 articles published)

Cory Taggart is a writer living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a degree in Creative Writing in 2017. Since then, she has been making good use of her skills, including writing Emmy Award-winning programs. When she doesn’t write, Corey can be found on Splatoon with a slosher as the main.

Other Cory Taggart Articles

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos