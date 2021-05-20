It’s just a nice play day that’s no longer a PC





Screenshot: Kotaku

I’ve never played a game on PS4, so this week I settled on Days Gone on my PC and was a happy surprise.

Not necessarily the game itself. It performs some fun survival features and the zombie horde system is very cool, but I hate everyone in it and wonder if the 2019 PS4 game can also feel like a 2003 Xbox game I will.

But I’m not here to review Days Gone, we already did it in 2019. It’s great that I got the chance to play it, and if you’re more crazy about the game you’re likely to do, you’re looking for a treat.

The first thing that surprised me about it, especially given the track record of recent PlayStation games like Horizon, was how smooth and feature-rich the Days Gone PC port was. My system is not top-level. Most games usually decide whether to play in 2K with the best settings or in 4K and then drag everything down.

It’s not a Days Gone that’s been running like a dream since it was set to a bunch of very high settings by default without having to touch a single option. I am neither alone nor lucky. This turned out to be a very good PC port. Not only does this work well, but it also introduces the PC-specific improvements found in the PS4 / PS5 versions of the game, as you can see in the Digital Foundrys video below.

The better these PlayStation ports are, the more excited we are about the inevitable Ghost of Tsushima release.

G / O media may receive fees

..

