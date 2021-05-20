Advertisers flee to Android as the majority of iOS users opt out of ad tracking





According to data from the Post-IDFA Alliance, advertisers are leaking to Android as only 36.5% of iOS 14.5 users choose ad tracking. Advertisers spend more on Android as iOS 14.5 blocks tracking.

App tracking transparency is a feature introduced in iOS 14.5 that allows users to stop ad tracking across apps and the web. This controversial feature disables IDFA, one of the most widely used tracking identifiers.

A coalition of advertisers calling themselves the Post-IDFA Alliance has collected advertising data to compare how the market is changing. This group includes AdColony, Fiber, Chartboost, InMobi, Vungle, and Singular.

Advertising spending on Android for these companies has increased from 8.3% to 21%. This upward trend is accompanied by a universal decline in spending on iOS ads, but only about 3%. Vungle is the only company to increase spending on both platforms, up 21% on Android and 3.3% on iOS.

While observing industry trends, the group states that spending changes are . Ultimately, advertising spending is expected to increase across the industry.

Two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5, the Post-IDFA Alliance calls adoptions ranging from 11.5% to 14.92%, “low adoption rates compared to past iOS updates.” Group data on hiring rates don’t seem to be correct-hiring rates are normal for point releases, incrementing against version 0.1 updates, and slightly faster than iOS 14.1 to iOS 14.2 hiring rates There is a possibility.

According to data from AdColony, about 36.5% of users who have been updated to iOS 14.5 choose to collect data. Singular, one of the members of the alliance, said that only 16.8% of users opt-in. About 18.9% of users[設定]From[アプリに追跡のリクエストを許可する]Was completely turned off.

The percentage of opt-ins varies from member to member, but between a maximum of 36.5% and a minimum of 16.8%, neither figure represents the worst scenario for the industry.

Impression costs for ads are also decreasing. When iOS 14.5 was released, the industry expected a decline, but that may be temporary. Alliance partners predict that impression costs will increase steadily as marketers are confident in their advertising performance, despite the transparency of app tracking.

