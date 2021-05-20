NGC joins partnership to reduce its methane | Local Business





The National Gas Company (NGC) said yesterday that it has stepped up its aggressive and aggressive campaign to reduce its impact on carbon by joining the Global Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP).

In a statement, NGC stated that OGMP is a comprehensive, measurement-based methane reporting framework that standardizes rigorous and transparent emission accounting practices.

According to the NGC, OGMP member companies are voluntarily committed to transparently reporting and reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector through global standards for reporting, measuring and controlling methane emissions.

A fully state-owned company, the current reporting framework was launched by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition in 2020, short-lived Climate Pollutants (CCAC), United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), European Commission, Environmental Defense Fund. More than 60 companies with assets on five continents account for 30% of the world’s oil and gas production.

OGMP’s NGC membership was finalized earlier this month by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNEP. This memorandum is valid until the end of 2026 and, in collaboration with NGC Group companies participating in OGMP, provides a framework for reducing methane emissions and accurately reporting emission levels based on measurements. I will.

Addressing the issue of climate change was one of the most pressing and clear challenges of the next decade, the NGC said. Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are of particular importance to the Caribbean region, as they are clearly vulnerable to the effects of rising global temperatures.

It is imperative to take action to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are driving climate change.

Among the most powerful is methane. Methane has a global warming potential (GWP) that is 80 times that of carbon dioxide on a 20-year timescale, and is responsible for 25% of the warming that the world is experiencing today.

The global energy sector is a major contributor to methane emissions. As a natural gas company, NGC is committed to leveraging technology and collaborative partnerships to play an influential role in Trinidad and Tobago and its region to track and reduce methane emissions from its operations. We are taking certain steps.

These measures include purchasing infrared cameras to detect transient emissions along the pipeline and gas treatment infrastructure, and determining satellite options for detecting emissions through satellite imagery. Includes a partnership with Dutch-based service provider Orbital Eye. NGC also participates in the IGU Methane Expert Panel and is working closely with both IGU and OGMP on this global initiative.

NGC said its application and approval to OGMP indicates that companies intend to do more.

Commenting on the Initiative and President of NGC Mark Loquan: Our proactive approach to addressing methane emissions is our deep truth that our business and broader sector carbon impacts are reduced. It speaks to our commitment. As leaders in regional energy, we have a great responsibility to lead the fight against climate change. Economic and livelihood sustainability, and in fact the health and livelihoods of people throughout the region, depend on us doing this right. At risk, we at NGC have decided to do our best to reduce emissions. We hope that emission tracking and transparent reporting can have a significant impact on the objectives of Trinidad and Tobago and the region.

