With the advent of DDR5 RAM, GeIL is leading Polaris RGB gaming memory





If you’re a PC builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about components. This means that you may be building your machine with state-of-the-art early adopters, or you may be using Ho-Hum components that have been around for some time. For example, I’ve been using DDR4 memory for about 7 years … it’s boring!

Thankfully, there is a DDR5 revolution on the horizon. After many years of working with DDR4, PCs with DDR5 memory will soon appear. One of the leading companies in this industry shift is GeIL. Today, the manufacturer announced the next Polaris RGB DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 7200MHz.

“GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is designed to provide unprecedented performance through high capacity, high speed, and wider bandwidth per processor core. GeIL DDR5 memory specifications start at 4800MHz and have a sub-timing latency of 1.1. CL40-40-40. Overclocking products such as 6000MHz CL32-36-36, 6400MHz CL32-36-36, 6800MHz CL36-44-44 and 7200MHz CL36-44-44 are also under development, “GeIL said.

The company added, “The new DDR5 memory incorporates the latest DDR5 PMIC (Power Management IC) architecture design for smart voltage and power management, enabling a more comprehensive range of voltage adjustments and adjustments. This built-in PMIC and module design is definitely a boost. Overall performance, stability, and potential for overclocking have improved dramatically. “

Can I buy this GeIL Polaris DDR5 RAM today? Well, it’s not. I’m sorry, everyone. I have to wait until the end of the year. The company does not share a specific release date other than the fourth quarter of 2021. I hope you will arrive in time for your Christmas shopping. However, we do know that GeIL sells both RGB and non-RGB kits with capacities ranging from 16GB (16GB x 1) to 128GB (32GB x 4).

