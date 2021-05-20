Biohazard Infinite Darkness Trailer: War, Rats, Confusion





Oh, mouse screenshot: Netflix

The world of biohazard was always a little … dense. There is a twist in the twist, people die and come back and then die again, but come back again, the good guys become evil and vice versa, about 18 people behind the scenes of all virus outbreaks and genetic manipulation. Keep players fighting hordes of zombies and other weird monsters in a row. Still, for some reason, Netflix’s anime series Infinite Darkness seems very confusing, and it really says something.

Perhaps it lacks a clear and meaningful connection to the game other than reuniting Resident Evil 2’s Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Perhaps the final trailer looked very simple, mainly focusing on attacks on the White House. In any case, man, I feel that this new trailer is almost intrusive. Maybe you can make the head or tail of it.

If it’s not clear to you, don’t feel sick. The official and quite large new overview of the series clearly feels like a lot of explanations (still no explanation for alien coffee motels):

Six years ago (2000), a US special forces helicopter intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Maddog, who was on the same battlefield, refused orders from the command center and instead went to save the survivors of the crash. However, the special forces have already been wiped out. Mad Dog, led by Captain Jason, was also forced to flee to survive.

But there, Jason and his troops probably saw dead special forces moving in a strange way …

Currently (2006), a hacking incident has occurred in a top secret White House file. Four agents were invited to the White House to investigate the case, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the hero of Penamstan. However, when the lights suddenly go out, you are forced to defeat a horde of mysterious zombies with the SWAT team. Later, the top secret file was found to be related to the Shanghai Institute of Biology, and Leon and three other agents decided to investigate the clues. As they head to Shanghai on a state-of-the-art submarine, a swarm of rat-like bioorganic weapons (BOWs) suddenly attacks and puts them in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to help refugees, Terrasave staff Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a non-verbal boy. Annoyed by this painting, which appears to depict a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation. She finally found a horrifying experiment that took place during the Penamstan Civil War. Leon and Claire approach the unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that fears that could destroy peace are slowly approaching …

A lot is happening here. Since there are only four episodes in this series, infinite darkness will pass through a large number of plots in a very short time. This can be breathtakingly exciting or the plot can move so fast that it’s basically incomprehensible. If you’ve played Resident Evil games before, you may have wondered how this series ends.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will premiere on Netflix on July 8th. It was directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, an adaptation of the live-action assassination classroom, and by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a longtime biohazard game producer. Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panicello, who played the classic RE characters Leon and Claire in a recent Resident Evil 2 remake, will return to their respective roles.

