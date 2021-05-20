Super Bomberman R online release date revealed for Switch, PS4, Steam





Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online will be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 27, after a nearly one-year monopoly on Google Stadia. The game will also appear on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but the platform release date has not yet been announced. All versions of the game support cross-platform play. Super Bomberman R Online, a free-to-play online battle royale game, allows up to 64 players to blow it up with classic gameplay familiar to longtime fans of the series.

A tweet announcing the release date of the game is embedded below.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE will be released on May 27th!

💣 64 players span 16 starting battlefields, cross-platform play, free play, and the new “Old Snake Bomber”. SBRO will be an explosive fun time for everyone! 💣 https: //t.co/1cMbccc5AEpic.twitter.com/IkPfKmmvfp

— Konami (@Konami) May 19, 2021

Super Bomberman R Online allows players to dress up their Bomberman and use custom bomb effects. As part of the multi-platform launch, the game offers a new in-game season. The season lasts three months and players get new cosmetics, bombs and new bomber heroes. The first bomber hero to be available is the Old Snake of the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Players can use in-game bomber coins to get skins.

The game has two battle passes. Silver pass (free) and gold pass (800 bomber coins required). The Silver Pass offers 100 ranks, and Konami states that it will offer “a lot of free content each season.” Gold Pass offers more rewards, including Bomber Coins. None of the rewards affect gameplay, so low-spending fans don’t have to worry about missing out!

The Bomberman franchise seems to be the perfect candidate for a free game. Now that Super Bomberman R Online is available on additional platforms, it’s interesting to see if we can find more viewers. Fans can find themselves by checking the game as the game drops later this month!

Looking forward to the multi-platform release of Super Bomberman R Online? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.







