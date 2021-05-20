Google on Material You guidelines





Yesterday, the team behind Material You said the new design language would be “a multi-year journey to evolve all of Google’s products and ecosystem.” In the “What’s New in Material Design” session, Google designers provided a detailed preview of Material You and its guiding principles.

In 2014, the company set out to create a system to build a bold, beautiful and consistent digital experience. And three years later, we introduced a material theme that allows for more distinctive apps with custom colors, types and shapes.

Interestingly, Google states that these past design systems were “built by combining the ideals of science fiction and techno’s futuristic utopia with modernist design ideals.”

Grids, hierarchies, and consistency are all early features of the material. Symbols and metaphors are central to the material’s reflection of work culture and merchandise. We relied on skeuomorphism, folders, trash cans, and yes, paper.

For the team, several things happened to justify the change. In short, people’s relationships to the ever-growing number of technologies (screens) have become “more fluid and personal,” but Google believes “the universal approach feels impersonal.”

How can Material Design enable people to live their lives in a way that respects both individuals and professionals, both public and private? We embrace Google-scale ambitions to build for all users and make it work on an individual human scale as well. Our goal of a universally beautiful and useful design system requires a conflict with the knowledge that beauty and practicality are very personal. In essence, how do you evolve a standard language to work in a non-standard world?

Google later shared three specific Material You guidelines.

Comfort: Google wants your device to feel like you’re at home. It “aimed to create an experience that resonates with people and their individual definition of comfort.” The colors and themes of the different parts of the OS are one way to do that. Behind the scenes:

The system selects a color from the wallpaper image of the person and converts the hue into a tonal range. The extracted colors produce a variety of light and dark tones. This allows the same palette to work in the same color slots with light, dark and high contrast themes.

Iconoclastic: To get there, brashly shorten to MY (design) Material You looks at new form factors and fully integrates hardware, operating systems, and apps to “make familiar assumptions and conventions.” I want to take on the challenge. This example separates the foreground and background objects away from the shadows, while the shape provides a “new way to see containment and state.”

Genki: “We wanted to infuse the spirit of nature into digital development. Organic forms that respond to input, surface effects energize our daily interactions and add new energy and optimism. This is an example of a method. It introduces a lively feeling, especially through shape, space, light and movement. “

The various operations on Android 12 are more fun, like the “glitter” of the entire screen when the power cable is plugged in. Motion plays a big role. Google believes that by animating the details, the screen “lives in a spirit that reflects organic movements but doesn’t copy.”

