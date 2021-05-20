Twitter data confirms that image cropping tools favor whites





Twitter quantifies the degree to which image cropping algorithms are racially biased and acknowledges that whites are prioritized over blacks when images are algorithmically cropped on the platform.

Under research [PDF] Conducted by Twitter, the company tested image cropping algorithms on race-based and gender bias to see if the model was in line with the goal of allowing people to make their own choices on the platform.

Looking at crop imaging algorithms that use the saliency approach, a comparison of black and white individuals found that there was a 4% difference in demographic equivalence in favor of white individuals. Looking at the comparison between black and white women, there was a 7% difference in favor of white women. For male counterparts, white males were 2% more favored by the demographic equivalence of image crops.

Twitter started using a saliency approach to crop images in 2018.

The saliency algorithm works by estimating what one wants to see first in an image, allowing the system to determine how to crop the image to a size that is easy to see. These types of models are trained in how the human eye sees photographs as a way to prioritize what is likely to be most important to most people. The “ideal” solution.

The platform also looked at how the algorithm determined image cropping in terms of gender. A comparison between men and women showed an 8% difference from the demographic equivalence in favor of women.

We also tested the “male gaze” by randomly selecting images that present 100 men and women with multiple regions within the image identified as prominent by the algorithm, and a Twitter model of the image I observed how the trimming was selected. In that test, Twitter found no evidence of objectification bias. This means that certain body parts of the woman were less prioritized when the algorithm decided what to trim.

Twitter’s findings are in response to last year’s public protests criticizing the platform’s image preview trimming tool. This tool seemed to automatically crop to a white individual if both black and white individuals were present in the image.

A user, Caucasian Colin Madland, discovered this after visiting Twitter to highlight the racial prejudice of video conferencing software Zoom.

Since confirming this racial prejudice on Twitter, the platform has concluded that the decision on how to crop an image should not be made by an algorithm, but instead by a human being. ..

“Even if the saliency algorithm is tuned to reflect perfect equality between race and gender subgroups, it is automated if the platform does not allow people to express themselves as they wish. There are concerns about the expressive harm of the algorithm being used, “Rumman Chowdhury, director of software engineering at Twitter, said Wednesday.

“Significance also retains other potential harm beyond the scope of this analysis, including insensitivity to cultural nuances.”

According to Twitter, these findings led to a decision to roll out improvements earlier this month that would change the way images are displayed and posted. Now, when a user tweets a photo uploaded on an iOS or Android device, the entire photo will be displayed in the timeline.

Instead of cropping the image on the whim of Twitter’s crop algorithm, users can also preview what the image will look like in the Tweet Composer pre-post.

These changes and findings are part of Twitter’s commitment to continually testing the algorithm for post-protest bias. The effort also includes a test algorithm that allows the user to choose how the image will be displayed on the platform.

“Although previous analyzes haven’t shown any prejudice by race or gender, we recognize that the method of automatically cropping photos can be harmful,” said Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal. And CDO Antley Davis wrote in a blog post in October.

“When we first designed and built this product, we should have done a better job of predicting this possibility.”

