2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Specifications and Price Revealed





Electric cars are a powerful weapon against climate change, but most Americans don’t buy cars, they buy pickup trucks. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling car in the United States for decades, and now Ford is turning it into electricity.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning borrows its name from the performance version of the F-150 sold in the 1990s and early 2000s. The reborn Lightnings mission is to convince truck buyers that power is the future, rather than chasing speed records, and Ford’s truck advantage in the face of competition from old rivals and new startups. Is to maintain. It’s a very important vehicle for Ford and for the future of EVs.

When America’s best-selling car is rethought [as] Electricity, you can’t pay attention. Darren Palmer, general manager of Ford’s battery-electric vehicle, said in an interview with Digital Trends before the truck revealed. In America, we believe it is a turning point for electrification.

But Ford didn’t start with a blank slate. Lightning is based on the current generation F-150, launched as a 2021 model with gasoline, diesel and hybrid powertrains. The goal was to improve its foundation and add more power and functionality. The internal combustion F-150 does not require customers to switch. In a sense, Ford is competing with itself as much as it is competing with other electric track makers.

design

Lightning uses the same cab as the other F-150 models, but with different grille and wraparound LED headlights and taillights for visual distinction. Like the other models, the cab, bed, bonnet and fenders are made of aluminum for weight savings and the frame is made of steel.

The frame is still separated from the body, like the internal combustion F-150 and all other trucks Ford built back on the Model T. That is, Ford was unable to integrate the battery pack into the floor as part of the vehicle structure. Tesla Model S and many other EVs. Palmer told Digital Trends that the pack was overloaded anyway.

Instead, the battery pack is separated from the frame by a unique construction that Palmer described as a protective cage. There is also an additional skid plate on the underside of the truck to protect the battery pack from hitting obstacles during off-road.

The interior is similar to other versions of the F-150, with features such as a foldable shift lever that turns the center console into a small desk, and a max reclining seat that folds flat to take a nap on the truck. ..

However, Ford used the space normally occupied by the engine for what it calls a megapower trunk. With a capacity of 400 liters with a payload capacity of 400 pounds, Ford claims this is the largest flank of an EV. It certainly obscures the little plastic trash you get in many other electric cars and features four power concents, two USB charging ports, a cargo hook, and a drain plug. Ford did not try to add sealed storage space to other parts of the truck, such as the Rivian Gear Tunnel. He claimed that one huge enclosure was what the customer wanted.

Technology

The high-end Lariat and Platinum models get a 15.5-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen from a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV running the Sync4A infotainment system. This includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the entire vehicle accepts wireless (OTA) software updates. Previously seen in Lincoln luxury cars, the Phone As A Key allows drivers to use their smartphones instead of traditional fobs.

Lightning also has several features designed to facilitate towing and transportation. With built-in scales, you can use the FordPass app to see the payload in real time. You can also use Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which automatically aligns the truck with the trailer and controls steering, acceleration, and braking while the driver is monitoring.

Once the trailer is connected, the driver will be able to use the standard F-150 Blue Cruise driver assist system. You can control acceleration and braking while keeping the truck in the center of the lane on certain sections of the freeway. Ford also uses driver-friendly cameras to avoid distractions and misuse.

Lightning will also take the Pro Power Onboard system from the F-150 hybrid, allowing it to use battery packs to power tools and electronics. Because the Lightning pack is larger than the hybrid, the output increases from 7.2 kW up to 9.6 kW (depending on the trim level) and is split into cab and bed outlets. To prevent battery drain, Ford says the Pro Power Onboard can be set to automatically shut off if the estimated range gets too low.

In the event of a power outage, Lightning can even move the entire house. If the truck is connected, bidirectional charging allows you to automatically cut in when a stop is detected. The larger of the two battery packs available can power the home for 3 days with everything in operation, including the air conditioner, or 10 days with more conservative power usage. Palmer told Digital Trends.

specification

Lightning is the most powerful production F-150 ever and the fastest. According to Ford, two electric motors, one powering each axle, generate a total of 563 horsepower and 775 lb-force of torque, ranging from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-4.0 seconds range. This beats not only the predecessor of Lightnings, but also the current F-150 Raptor performance model.

Two battery packs will be available. Ford said a larger extended range battery pack will also offer a range of 300 miles. The smaller standard range pack offers an estimated 230 mile range. Ford did not quote battery capacity, but based on the other information we have, they seem to be quite large.

The extended range pack comes with a 19.2kW dual charger. According to Ford, this is much more powerful than the single in-vehicle charger used in other EVs, but it takes eight hours to transition from 15% charge to 100%. Lightning also supports DC fast charging at 150 kW, which can charge 15% to 80% in 41 minutes for each Ford. The car maker also offers a mobile charging cord that can be plugged into a 240 volt household outlet used in large appliances, although it charges slower.

Lightning has a traction capacity of 10,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 2,000 pounds (if properly equipped), some gasoline F-150 models, and Rivian’s estimated traction capacity of 11,000 pounds for R1T pickups. Is below. The Tesla Cyber ​​Truck claims a maximum traction capacity of £ 14,000 and a maximum payload capacity of £ 3,500, but is far more out of production than the Ford and Rivian pickups.

Ford also offered Lightning’s independent rear suspension. This is common in cars, but rare in pickups, and requires trucks to run smoothly on the pavement. For off-road, Ford had an electronic rear rocker and off-road drive mode for the truck’s terrain management system (including normal, sports, and tow / transport modes). The driver can also switch between normal driving and one-pedal driving, reducing brake pedal usage.

Price and rivals

Prices for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning start at $ 39,974. It’s about $ 9,000 more than the cheapest petrol F-150, but Lightning will get more standard equipment, including standard all-wheel drive. According to Ford, the range topping version will exceed $ 90,000, which is not uncommon on modern pickup trucks. Shoppers can spend $ 100 to secure a spot, but production is not scheduled to begin until spring 2022.

That means Ford isn’t the first to bring an electric pickup to market. The Rivian R1T will go into production in June as the company’s first model. It’s smaller than the F-150 and has a base price of $ 75,000, more targeted at the REI crowd than the traditional truck buyer Ford is courting.

The Tesla Cyber ​​Truck was unveiled in late 2019 with stunning styling and some impressive specs. Tesla cites a range of 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and 500 mph on a 3-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. However, it is unclear when Cybertruck will go into production or if the production model will differ from the concept version.

Ford is also facing competition from rival General Motors. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will not only claim 1,000 horsepower, but will arrive later this year with a 6-digit price tag. The next Chevrolet Silverado EV is a close rival to Lightning, as the Internal Combustion Silverado is the standard F-150’s biggest competitor. Chevrolet is aiming for a 400-mile range to beat Ford, but hasn’t said when the Silverado EV will be available.

