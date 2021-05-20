These are the apps that consume the most battery and storage on your phone





Mobile devices are exponentially more powerful than they were 10 years ago, both in battery power and functionality. However, as a result, more taxable apps are being developed. Get the most out of your phone with advanced graphics, additional features, and improved coding.

However, not all apps are created the same. Something like Twitter isn’t resource-intensive, but mobile games can eat up graphics capabilities and battery life. Tap or click here for three ways to make your iPhone or Android battery last longer.

However, mobile apps have a hidden side. Some applications that look harmless are the number one cause of minimizing battery drain on your cell phone. It’s not always obvious, but apps that take advantage of many internal features are the most confusing.

Click here for the inside story of the battery

It’s almost impossible to spend the day without the app. According to a recent survey, 93% of mobile phone users open various apps every day. Cloud computing company pCloud has set out to find a secret phone killer. The app that consumes the most battery power.

For the investigation, the company considered three things.

Features used in the app, battery drain during normal use, and whether dark mode is available.

By combining the results of these three factors, we were able to calculate which of the 100 most popular apps would be the most demanding and ultimate phone killer.

Who is the biggest culprit? Fitbit and Verizon apps. Using 14 of the 16 phone features available, both apps earned 92.31% from pClouds calculations. Both apps used the following high drain features:

Camera for uploading photos and videos GPS Microphone, location tracking via Wi-Fi connection pCloud Social Media image provision is a killer

Not surprisingly, social media and dating apps are also due to low battery. Of the top 20 apps on the list, 6 are related to social media. Given that most social media and dating apps allow location tracking and photo uploads, that’s expected.

Here are the top 10 social media and dating apps that will kill your battery:

Facebook (82%) Instagram (79%) Bumble (77%) Snapchat (77%) Tinder (77%) Grindr (72%) Likke (72%) Twitter (69%) Houseparty (62%) TikTok (62%) Image offer on pCloud Your memory is not old

Battery power isn’t the only valuable resource sucked up by the app. Due to stringent requirements from applications, phone memory (storage space) can also be delayed. Apps that use the most space may surprise you. It turned out to be a United Airlines app.

Top 10 apps that take up the most space:

United Airlines LyftUberFitbitFacebookUberEatsPayPalMicrosoftTeamsYouTubeAirbnbImage Courtesy of: pCloud

This study clearly shows that social media apps are still one of the biggest phone killer when it comes to battery drain. However, pCloud concludes that apps that require multiple applications to run in the background, such as fitness and travel, are even more demanding on mobile phone batteries and storage systems.



