End of the Era: Microsofts Internet Explorer Retires Next Year





More than 20 years after the epic browser wars of the 1990s, Microsoft’s Internet Explorer has finally joined Netscape Navigator and has become an ash heap of history.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT, + 0.25%, announced on Wednesday that Explorer will be deprecated next year, favoring a newer, faster and more secure Edge browser.

Explorer support ended June 15, 2022, and for most versions of Windows 10, Microsoft Edge Program Manager Sean Lyndersay said in a blog post.

You may have noticed that you’re leaving Internet Explorer (IE) support last year, according to Lindersey. Today we are at the next stage of that journey. We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge.

Edge was introduced in 2015, and Microsoft has gradually steered towards it ever since.

Internet Explorer was introduced in 1995 and is bundled for free for Windows users. This caused a fierce battle with Netscape Navigator, the leader in the browser market at the time, and culminated in the 1998 Antimonopoly Act trial. Microsoft lost the case, but by that time Explorer had won the war and was the dominant browser. At its peak in 2001, Explorer accounted for more than 90% of the global browser market.

But times have changed, and two Microsoft browsers are hanging in small pieces of pie. As of April, Google’s GOOGL, + 0.40% Chrome is 65% of the global browser market, Apples AAPL, -0.13% Safari is 19%, Firefox is 4%, Microsofts Edge is 3%, Explorer is less than 1% was. According to Statcounter data.

Microsoft advises those who are still using Explorer to switch by next summer.

For those stragglers, Lyndersay said in his blog post that Edge has built-in IE mode so you can access these legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge.

He said he couldn’t thank everyone who has supported Internet Explorer for years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos