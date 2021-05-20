Scientists Discover How LSD Breaks Barriers to New Ideas and Ideas in the Brain The Hill-The Hill





Scientists have found evidence that the psychedelic LSD lowers mental barriers and allows people to generate new ideas based on curiosity rather than what you know. Security guards reported.

Parker Singleton, a graduate student at Cornell University in New York, said: But if you remove that filtering and suppression, you can see the world with a new eye. It gives you a whole new perspective. “”

The brain is called the prediction engine by scientists, and these predictions are based on previous experience in determining results.

The brain works differently from psychedelics, and LSD makes people think differently from what affects the normal brain and understand the world from a new perspective.

Amy Kuseeski, lead author of the study at Cornell University, said: “Your previous belief is that the wall doesn’t move, and if your previous belief melts, this wall seems to move.”

When studying people with placebo or LSD, scientists say there are four types of states or activity patterns that the brain alternates with. “The two brain states were primarily controlled by the sensory parts of the brain, while the other two were related to the type of top-down processing that the brain does to understand the world,” Guardian said. Is writing. “With LSD, the brain spends less time on higher levels of processing and more on sensory-driven activities.”

LSD also reduces the amount of energy the brain needs to switch from one state to another, allowing the mind to wander more freely. It also allows different parts of the brain to communicate more freely.

