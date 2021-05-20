The founders of Telegram feel that the iPhone remains in the Middle Ages and cannot compete with Android.





Durov feels that Android phones are far superior to the iPhone as they are still in the Middle Ages.

Highlights STelegram founder Pavel Durovs could put off many Apple enthusiasts with amazing comments about the iPhone.

Telegram founder Pavel Durovs’ amazing comment on the iPhone could put off many Apple enthusiasts. Durov feels that Android phones are far superior to the iPhone as they are still in the Middle Ages. Not only did he criticize the iPhone, he also had the option of people using the iPhone. He called the user Ringo’s digital slave. Durov expressed his views on Apple, following a New York Times report highlighting that tech giants are tied to China.

Durov went to his telegram channel and shared a link to a New York Times article revealing Apple’s relationship with China and “involvement in large-scale surveillance and censorship at China’s request.”

Apple is very efficiently pursuing a business model based on selling expensive, outdated hardware to customers trapped in the ecosystem, Durov said. middle Ages. He added that the iPhone’s 60Hz display can’t compete with the latest Android phone’s 120Hz display, which supports much smoother animation.

According to Durov, Apple devices are awkward and use older hardware. Delving into the people who own the iPhone, he said buying an iPhone would be Apple’s digital ointment, as users can only use apps that the company has allowed the company to install via the App Store.

It’s no wonder that Apple’s totalitarian approach is highly valued by the Chinese Communist Party. Thanks to Apple, the Chinese Communist Party now has full control over the apps and data of all citizens who depend on the iPhone.

It’s ironic that Durov criticizes the iPhone, but when Telegram was released, it was initially an iOS-only app. The messaging app was released for Android users in 2013.

Telegram installations have skyrocketed in the last few months, and rival WhatsApp deserves all that credit. Since WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy, some users have moved to other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. Users had little information about what the new privacy policy could mean. After a few months, there is still confusion about WhatsApps’ new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. However, WhatsApp no ​​longer deletes accounts if users do not agree to the new privacy policy, which limits the functionality of some users.

