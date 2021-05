PING drives innovation at Intel, Altair and Dell

May 19, 2021 — World-renowned golf equipment leader PING teams up with Intel, Altair and Dell Technologies to apply high performance computing (HPC) to its design strategy. Boost your innovation. Through this collaboration, PING was able to reduce design cycle times, reduce product performance variability, and improve quality without delaying time to market.

The PING driver prototype aerodynamic pressure plot is visualized in a virtual wind tunnel. (Credit: PING Golf)

Important Reason: PING believes it has continued to succeed thanks to more than 60 years of dedication to innovation through science and technology. Inspired by the design features of airplanes and semi-tracks, turbulator technology helps golf pros and amateurs swing faster and hit the ball farther. Meanwhile, biomimetic science-based Dragonfly technology distributes weight to other areas of the driver, helping players increase forgiveness and compensate when the ball is struck off-center. Both technologies run on Intel. PING can work with Intel, Altair, and Dell Technologies to run these programs simultaneously while providing resources to test, innovate, and explore new ideas to meet customer needs.

How it works: Using Intel technology for 15 years, PING leverages the Intel Xeon Gold processor in Altair Unlimited, a fully managed turnkey HPC appliance based on the Dell EMC PowerEdge server platform. These processors offer high clock speeds and large amounts of memory, providing excellent performance for PING computational fluid dynamics, impact, material analysis, and acoustic analysis workloads. Overall, the simulation results are 4.5 times faster for a single job. The appliance also includes a head node with an Intel Xeon Silver processor that coordinates resources, controls storage, and runs visualization tools to provide power and performance.

Intel’s technology allows PING to provide consistent performance and strong integration through proprietary instruction sets such as Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) and tools such as the Intel oneAPI Math Kernel Library (oneMKL). It brings tremendous value to your Intel applications and solutions. The Intel MPI library distributed as part of the Intelone API Toolkit. Combining these technologies, PING can meet business goals, reduce design risk and drive creativity, while improving efficiency and quality to address challenges related to remote work.

According to Morales, Intel, Altair, and Dell solutions not only help you achieve great performance, but also help you confidently build and deploy systems that will perform well over the years to come. I will. If you look at the product labeled Intel Inside, you can see that a lot of effort and advanced technology makes it. I would like our customers to feel the same way.

Next Step: Morales said PING leaders are optimistic that as tools evolve, so do product innovations. As you learn how to ask more intelligent questions, machine learning helps you optimize your designs faster and accelerate your innovation.

Source: Intel Corp.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos