The 10.3-inch Kobo Elipsa brings back a super-sized e-reader





Kobo has a new e-reader, the largest company ever. KoboElipsa features a 10.3-inch, 1404 x 1872 resolution (227 ppi) e-ink display, a bundled stylus, and more than just reading. It’s a book, but like a real paper book, it’s annotated, underlined, and marked up.

Huge e-readers like the 9.7-inch Kindle DX were once more common, but modern devices tend to move towards a more pocketable format with Amazon’s Kindle up to 7 inches, Kobos. Forma (previous maximum size) offers 8 inches display.

However, Elipsa is one of the largest mainstream e-readers to date, offering a large display that is probably not just suitable for reading it, and also features the company’s first bundled stylus. I will. With the new Kobo Stylus, you can also use your tablet to create and annotate notes, with OCR capabilities that promise to convert written notes into typed text.

Functionally, Elipsa is no different than any other giant E-ink tablet, such as the reMarkable 2, with a 10.3-inch E-ink panel and a stylus that can be used as a note-taking device. However, there is a big difference in intent. The reMarkable is a note-taking-focused device designed to replace paper notebooks, but it also happens to support eBooks.

Meanwhile, Elipsa remains the first e-reader, with access to over 6 million Kobos eBookstores and best-in-class OverDrive support for easily browsing and borrowing library books from compatible libraries. I am.

Also, the note-taking aspect makes Elipsa a unique entry for mainstream e-readers, but there are some caveats. PDFs with DRM cannot be marked up or annotated. You can also scribble books borrowed from OverDrive, but if you lose your notes, you will lose them. Return the book to the library (it looks like a real library book, but you probably shouldn’t write to them).

In addition to its ultra-large screen, Elipsa also offers a built-in ComfortLight system for reading in the dark, 32 GB of internal storage, 1 GB of RAM, and a 2,400 mAh battery. Elipsa also has Dropbox support, making it easy to import and export documents.

However, the price of the large screen and stylus will be higher. KoboElipsa is priced at $ 399.99 for a bundle that includes an e-reader, stylus, and cover. Pre-orders will start on May 20th, before the June 24th release date.

