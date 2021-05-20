Google’s commitment to Matter has the potential to integrate the fragmented smart home industry





At this week’s I / O developer conference, Google announced a huge number of updates for its various software products. In addition to news about Android, Wear, Assistant, etc., we haven’t forgotten about smart homes. At the show, the company shared several updates on Nest and Android products that focused on working on the recently renamed Matter ecosystem.

In summary, Matter was formerly known as Project CHIP, or Connected Home over IP. This is a collaboration between industry leaders such as Google, Amazon, Apple and Samsung to standardize the historically fragmented smart home ecosystem. Matter supports a variety of protocols and assistants such as Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, Ethernet, WiFi and Threads. In I / O, Google said it was “working to support Matter” and “bringing Matter to Android and compatible Nest products.”

Matter brings a simpler setup process and interoperability. This allows Android phones to control all compatible Matter devices as support expands more widely. Theoretically, this means that you can use your Android device to control speakers with, for example, Echo or HomeKit.

According to Google, Android provides built-in support for Matter and an easy way to set up and control Matter certified devices. We also announced that Thread-equipped products such as Nest Wifi, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub (2nd generation) will “become connection points for Matter devices.” In addition, Nest’s displays and speakers are “automatically updated to control Matter devices,” and Google says “a faster, more reliable experience, whether using Wi-Fi, threads, or Ethernet.” I promised to realize.

To help users track everything compatible with their assistants, Google has also launched a smart home directory that includes tutorial videos, product reviews, and ratings. You can search by keyword or use filters to refine your results to see which device works best for your needs.

In addition, Google has added WebRTC support to reduce delays in live video and audio streaming from security cameras or video doorbells to TVs, displays, or phones. Companies such as Logitech, Arlo, Wyze, and Netatmo will integrate WebRTC with the Google Assistant in the coming weeks. Finally, the company is also improving its home-and-away routine by allowing it to automatically activate smart home processes based on when it leaves and returns home.

