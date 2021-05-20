Fortnite Announces NBA Crossover Event: Everything You Need To Know





Fortnite is no wonder in collaboration with celebrities and celebrities. But now it’s probably nailing the biggest thing ever.

GameRant reports that Fortnite has worked with the NBA to provide players with The Crossover, a special event where players in the popular Battle Royale game get a ton of NBA cosmetics and other in-game items.

(Photo: International video game trade fair, October 26-31, 2018. Chesnot / GettyImages) Paris, France-October 25: Video game logo "Fortnite" is October "Fortnite" It will be displayed during "Paris Game Week".

The event features exciting NBA-themed content for Fortnite players on all platforms. The biggest are 30 accurate NBA team uniforms and one Fortnite-inspired jersey. This allows collaboration to be just in time for the start of the NBA Playoffs, allowing fans to show support for their favorite teams.

And of course, you can’t forget the special NBA-themed emotes with hookshot emotes and more. There is also Dribblin’s traversal emotes, which are great for showing off your steering wheel.

What kind of stolen goods can players expect?

Besides these, there are also Emote packs that include Hookshot Emote and more. ComicBook.com also reports on team battle events. This is perfect for enthusiastic fans.

The Team Battle event, set to run until May 23 during the NBA Playoffs, is open to fans who want to take part in a special in-game challenge. These “challenge tasks” allow players to earn points for their team and take the lead on the leaderboard. Anyone who signs up for the top team in a team battle can win in-game trophies, including 500V-Bucks.

Certain NBA players are also at the heart of the Fortnite x NBA event. As mentioned on the Epic Games blog, Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young will be prominently featured in player lockers. These lockers include more player skins, back bling, weapons and emotes.

Fortnite and its famous collaboration: the phenomenon of pop culture

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t new to Fortnite. The game has collaborated with so many major brands over the years. One of the recent events was the Batman Zero Point event. This gave players the opportunity to realize their dream of becoming the famous Cape de Crusader.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite and Epic Games have collaborated with a sports league. The NFL has also been featured in several content, including an emote that introduces the NFL star Justin Jefferson.

It’s these collaborations that basically make Epic Games’ Battle Royale Opus a pioneer in modern pop culture. And it’s easy to see why. Every time Fortnite announces a collaboration, fans will definitely swallow it. And the fact that the game is free to play further ignites.

(Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty Images) Los Angeles, CA-June 12: Bright Bomber will be attending the Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale in Los Angeles, CA on June 12, 2018.

You don’t have to spend some money on this game all the time to enjoy almost every pop culture reference (while gaining Pvp bragging rights in the process). Of course, every F2P game like Fortnite needs some, so unless you choose to join a microtransaction.

Enjoy the event and represent your team!

