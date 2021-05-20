Twitter removes image cropping algorithm after finding Bias, Tech News News, Top Stories





San Francisco (AFP)-Twitter said Wednesday (May 19) that it had abolished its automatic image cropping system after a review found a bias in the algorithms that control its functionality.

The messaging platform focuses on “unequal treatment based on demographic differences” in which algorithms prefer whites and men to blacks and women, and “objects” that focus on women’s chests and legs called “male gaze”. He said he found it to provide a “transformation” bias.

The news arrives a month after Twitter announces that it has launched an algorithmic equity initiative as part of its efforts to reduce bias towards platforms introduced by automation.

In 2018, Twitter introduced a so-called saliency algorithm for cropping images with the aim of improving the consistency of photo size on the timeline and focusing on the most important factors.

Rumman Chowdhury, head of software engineering at Twitter and a specialist in ethics and artificial intelligence, said the review found it desirable to leave the trimming decision to the user.

“We considered the trade-off between the speed and consistency of self-motivation and the potential risks we saw in this study,” she said in a blog post.

“One of our conclusions is that not all Twitters are good candidates for algorithms. In this case, the method of cropping an image is the decision people make best.” It takes place in the face of growing concern about advanced algorithms that can have biased results due to lack of data on minorities and other factors.

Amazon said this week that it would extend the ban on the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies as the flaw could aggravate racial prejudice.

According to the company, Twitter’s initiative calls for “responsible for algorithmic decisions” with the goal of “fairness and impartiality in results.”

