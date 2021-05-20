Battlegrounds Mobile India announces release on June 18th, Krafton’s PUBG Mobile Remake: Report





The report suggests that Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, may be released on June 18. PUBG Mobile was banned in Japan in September 2020. Korean developer Krafton does not share the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, but is in the process of finalizing. This game can be pre-registered in Japan for Android users through the Google Play store. However, the game’s user community is reportedly thinking that Battlegrounds Mobile India may be released on June 10.

Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month and pre-registered for Android users on Tuesday (May 18th). Fans have been waiting for the release date since the announcement, and according to the support page on the official website, the latest update from the developer has a fixed date. The game could start on June 18, just one month after pre-registration began, according to a report from IGN India, which currently cites industry sources.

This looks like a realistic release timeline, but Krafton hasn’t officially confirmed it, so it’s best not to consider this information as the gospel. The report also states that the community believes Battleground Mobile India will be available on June 10th.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile, but with some tweaks, it’s a free-to-play battle royale game. According to Krafton, Battleground Mobile India brings an esports ecosystem that includes tournaments and leagues, in addition to exclusive in-game features such as costumes. The developer teases one of Sanhok’s maps, and the game’s Google Play store page shows other maps as well.

Interestingly, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Google Play store URL has the text PUBG Mobile’which seems to represent the SEO value in the store, but Krafton doesn’t share a description of this. Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is for Android users only and offers India-specific benefits that can be charged when the game officially launches.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi.





