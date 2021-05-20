Android 12 Beta Review (Hands On): This Is Different





Main features of Android 12

New Lock Screen New Theme System Quick Settings Visual Overhaul More Compact Notification Shade New Settings Menu Conversation Widget Thicker Volume and Brightness Slider More Responsive Notification New Privacy Dashboard

Android 12 marks the beginning of something new. Google has recently taken the design language more seriously and chose to virtually overhaul most of Android’s user interface to make it feel like a new operating system.

From quick settings and major lock screen changes to tight notification shades, Google’s new Material You design initiative is awesome. There are many subtle changes and facial changes. It’s easy to see that this is the biggest visual change in Android since Material Design in 2014.

Google has big plans for Android 12, which is in beta at the time of this writing. These plans include partnerships with several third-party phone makers, and you can try the beta on non-regular Pixels phones as well. Of course, when the full version arrives, you need to see how the best Android phones choose to fine-tune Google’s new vision.

Until then, I’ve been using Android 12 Beta 1 on the Pixel 5, but I’m paying attention to future beta and release candidate changes. A hands-on preview of Android 12 lets you see Google’s progress so far.

Android 12 Beta Availability

To run Android 12 Beta on one of Google’s smartphones, you need a Pixel 3 or later. In addition, 10 other phone makers, including OnePlus and TCL, have devices that work with the new version of Android 12 (the finished version works with a variety of Android phones, but the displayed speeds are phone makers. And the model.)

There are instructions on how to install Android 12 Beta, but for now it is recommended to install it on an additional phone instead of the daily driver.

Google’s Android beta program typically runs for months and receives updates during the summer. Google’s current timeline shows that the final release of Android 12 will arrive towards the end of the third quarter of this year.

Android 12 Beta Interface and Material You

Android 12 has everything else for both users and developers, but the most noticeable element for everyone is the new Material You design language. Google has redefined the core look of Stock Android, moving away from the sophisticated, sophisticated and spartan atmosphere for years.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Materials You are a new approach to design, focusing on users who prioritize forms, but Android 11 and earlier offered more features. But that doesn’t mean you’ve abandoned the feature. Google has chosen to focus on getting Android working, rather than forcing it to adapt to Android.

Google is embracing change with Material You.

This is an important part of Android’s DNA and helps to set it apart from Apple’s iOS. This is notorious for taking a big step in the way things are done. Google is embracing change with Material You.

Other Android OEM skins have varying degrees of customization, but Pixel is primarily set up that way. Material You has changed that and offers a more personalized experience thanks to Google’s new commitment to a “more human design approach.”

True custom themes are dreamy for the time being, but it’s worth seeing Google adopting a more robust theme system for stock Android. Android pulls the primary colors from the home screen wallpaper and applies them system-wide. Also, select an accent color that matches the main shade. So, for example, if the wallpaper contains purple, the system pulls it out and applies it to the entire interface.

At the time of the first Android 12 beta, this theme system wasn’t running, so I was a little disappointed. Still, you can set the system color from the preset selection. Some of the new widgets Google talked about and showed weren’t available yet, so we’ll revisit many of them in future betas. For now, you have to be happy with the other changes.

(Image credit: Future)

After all, there’s a lot more to MaterialYou. Google has completely redesigned its quick settings, settings, and lock screen, even if the main notification shade receives a noticeable facelift. There are a lot of things to unpack here, but I think you like most, if not all, of these changes.

The lock screen and Always-on Display (AOD) have changed to accommodate any pending notifications. Otherwise, the clock will be centered on the front and centered, with a large font on two lines. The weather and date information is in the upper left corner and is generally neat.

If there is a notification, the clock will move to the upper left with the weather and date, and the notification will be centered. AOD does the same thing. I really like this change and overall I think it’s my favorite about Android 12 Material You so far.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The quick settings will also be significantly revised. The small bubbles are gone and replaced by a rectangle with longer rounded corners. This makes switching between them much easier and gives you more space for labels.

At first I didn’t like the cartoonish feel, but the more I used Android 12, the more I really liked it. Sure, there’s little room for more toggles, but everything works fine.

Notification shades have been part of Android from the beginning and are one of the OS’s favorite ones. This is a space dedicated to notifications, where you can open, close, and otherwise manipulate notifications in a quick and easy way. Shade is the key to notification triage throughout the day.

With Android 12, Google has enhanced everything and made notification shades more compact than before. It sounds bad at first, but believe me when I say it’s the best. This is a more efficient use of screen area and looks great.

I keep going back to the word “clean” because it’s Android 12, which is based on this beta. Obviously, Google will improve the look and feel as it approaches the final release and the Pixel 6, but I like it for now.

Android 12 Beta Privacy and Security

Android 12 isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, it’s also a solid commitment to privacy and security. The key to these changes is the new privacy dashboard. It has not yet been released in beta. Google wants to see apps that use location, microphone, and camera permissions in a clear, categorized timeline.

(Image credit: Google)

In addition, the final build of Android 12 will show an indicator at the top of the screen whenever the app uses a camera or microphone. You can also switch between these two permissions using the two new Quick Settings buttons, so you can temporarily revoke or allow either or both of these permissions when using the app.

Google also requires all apps to implement a new location API. In other words, you can choose to allow the app only the approximate location, not the exact location. This is a very good change.

(Image credit: Google)

On the security side, Google talked about Private Compute Core (PCC). This is where Google can use AI-powered services such as SmartReply and NowPlaying while keeping smartphone data secure and local.

All voice and language input is processed within the PCC separately from the network. In other words, those related to these AI-powered services do not run the phone on any server.

We hope to hear more about Android 12’s privacy and security in the future, but Google seems to be taking this seriously at last. I don’t think you’ll see anything like App Tracking from Apple’s iOS 14.5 update. In the future, I would like to consider a safer and more private Android.

Android 12 Beta Outlook

So far, the first Android 12 beta is in a very good location and I haven’t had any issues using it on my Pixel 5. However, it is still in beta and we recommend that you do not use it on your main device. Point, in case you run into some spectacular bugs that may occur in the early beta of software updates.

In future betas and potential releases, Google will continue to improve Material You and new privacy features. The first beta is already a big step in this new direction and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.

