Discover the world of 2050 transformed by today’s green technology | Imperial News





Imperial Tech Foresight and Grantham Institute envisioned a future in which the technologies that exist today have helped make the world more environmentally friendly and equitable.

In the world of the future, technologies such as gypsum boards that isolate carbon dioxide and panels that turn carbon dioxide into edible food ingredients will be used for pollution and climate, as envisioned in the interactive features and videos of the new world of 2050. It helps prevent and mitigate the impact. Change.

The content was created by the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment and Imperial TechForesight.

Tomorrow’s today’s technology

The technology that influenced this vision is not speculative, but it has already been developed and commercialized by start-ups through the Grantham Institute’s Cleantech Accelerator, helping young ventures successfully commercialize green technology.

Professor Richard Templar, Innovation Director at the Grantham Institute, whose academic expertise helped inform this feature, said: The 2050 World Feature and Video show how turning innovation and ideas into impact can address the biggest and most pressing challenges associated with climate change. To build the future of zero carbon, we need to rethink all human activities. And innovation is essential to creating a sustainable and equitable future. ”

The 2050 World Feature shows how turning innovation and ideas into impact can address the biggest and most pressing challenges associated with climate change.Grantham Institute Innovation Director, Professor Richard Templar

For over a decade, Cleantech Accelerator has helped 64 companies founded by Imperial staff and students, as well as companies in a wider community, to win an investment of around $ 300 million. It is now replaced by The Greenhouse. This early stage accelerator succession program is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and early initiatives from the new Center for Climate Change Innovation of the Imperial and Royal Institutes.

The features of the world in 2050 were inspired by the work of accelerators and were developed by the Grantham Institute and Imperial Tech Foresight. This is an in-house foresight practice that leverages the academic rigor of Imperial researchers to work with clients to imagine possible, plausible, and probable futures.

Ancillary features: Meet the startup Adaptavate

The interactive features come with a long supplementary reading, “Climate is our business,” which introduces the people and technology of Cleantech Accelerator, who conveyed the vision of the world in 2050.

The profiled startups and technologies are:

H2GO Power – New Form of Hydrogen Storage Adaptavate – Carbon Dioxide Blocking Plaster Vestemi – Energy-Saving Intelligent Radiator Valve Arborea – Panels That Turn Carbon Dioxide into Food Ingredients PES Technologies – Technologies that Help Farmers Maintain Healthy Soil Ichthion – Plastic Removal System Waste from Rivers Before Entering the Sea View the World in 2050 Content Other Resources

Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment

Imperial Tech Foresight

Our Center for Climate Change Innovation

Enterprise division

Article text (excluding photos and graphics) © Imperial College London.

Photographs and graphics subject to third party copyright used with permission or © Imperial College London.

Samantha Ibot Grantham Institute for Climate Change

tag:

Comms-strategy-Entrepreneurial-ecosystem, Translation, Student-entrepreneurship, Comms-strategy-Real-world-benefits, Transport, Energy, Environment, Strategy-collaboration, Artificial-intelligence, Climate-change, Global-challenges-Natural-world, See more enterprise, entrepreneurship tags

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos