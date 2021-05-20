OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 in India with camera, gallery and system improvements





OnePlus 9R has received updates in India for the Notes app, OnePlus Games, Gallery and Camera, as well as updates that will bring improvements to the entire system. This update is bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. The OnePlus 9R is currently only available in India and China and will only get updates in India according to the official change log. The smartphone will be available in March 2021 along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and will run the Android 11-based Oxygen OS.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 Update Change Log

The OnePlus 9R update was announced through a post on the OnePlus Community Forums. Phones are only available in India and China, the former runs OxygenOS, while the latter variant boots ColorOS by default. The blog post only describes the OnePlus 9R OxygenOS update, so at this time the update can only be considered to be deployed on Indian phones.

OnePlus brings many system improvements, including a fix for notification issues after muting media volumes, UI issues for freeform windows, some common issues, and improved system stability. OnePlus also fixed an issue in the Notes app where newly saved notes weren’t synced to the shelf in time.

In addition, OnePlus Games has improved the overall user experience. The gallery received an improved image preview smoothness. Finally, the camera stability and shooting performance have been improved and anomalous image issues in nightscape mode have been fixed.

OnePlus bundles the May 2021 Android security patch with the update and will be deployed in batches. The build number for the update is OxygenOS 11.2.1.2. The size of the update is unknown at this time, but it is recommended to update the smartphone that is connected and charged with a strong Wi-Fi connection. To check for updates manually[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]>[ダウンロードしてインストール]Go to.

OnePlus 9R specifications

Launched in March 2021, the OnePlus 9R runs the Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 11. It features a 6.5 inch Full HD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Internally, it has a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Is the OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 23:00) we’ll talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

