Facebook describes how to block billions of attempts to scrape user data daily





Facebook may be the most popular and commercially successful social networking service in the world, but the platform is no wonder for reporting user data breaches, breaches and privacy breaches. Last month, we found that data from over 530 million users had previously been scraped from the site and posted online. Facebook has decided not to notify users of this breach. This is a move that has received widespread criticism.

Wednesday’s social networking platform blogged about how it’s trying to block the scraping of data on the site. The company begins by distinguishing between permitted scraping, such as that used by search engines such as Google, and unauthorized scraping, which uses automation to collect data. The latter violates the company’s terms of service.

Facebook employs a 100-member external data misuse team to detect, investigate, and block billions of suspicious actions daily on both Facebook and Instagram to combat data scraping from the service. I will. The amount of data an account can retrieve from a feature.

Facebook is trying to explain how to protect public datasets, saying it is working with researchers to identify whether Facebook user information is exposed on datasets from various hosting providers. I will. It is said that there is no definitive option to take these datasets offline or book offenders, but send cease and desist letters, invalidate accounts, file proceedings, from hosting providers. Over 300 compulsory measures have been taken, including requests for assistance. ..

One of the company’s biggest scraping headaches seems to be a technique called phone number enumeration. This is used by the scraper to quickly retrieve information about the user via the phone number added to their Facebook account. According to the company, the scraper used the contact importer feature to obtain information about users in a particular region, allowing the data to be added to an external database before the company closed the loophole in 2019.

The company basically called for a fight against cat-and-mouse games, but said it was working to prevent unauthorized scraping while allowing its features to be used to connect with other users. The company said that as scrapers are constantly changing the way we do, we regularly review and update our defenses and strive to stay ahead of them.

