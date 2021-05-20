Google’s MUM makes search worse by simplifying Quartz





In a keynote speech at Google’s annual conference for developers and journalists, CEO Sundar Pichai promoted the AI ​​tools the company is building to make searching easier. One of the core technologies in this effort is Google’s newly announced multitasking integrated model (MUM). It aims to answer complex questions by integrating information from the entire web into one consistent response from Google.

That appetizing idea. In a blog post on May 18, Google’s vice president of search, Pandu Nayak, just hiked Mount Adams in Washington, and what must be done to hike Mt. Fuji in Japan next fall. I gave an example of a hiker who wants to know. Does Nayak imagine a future where hikers can simply ask what I should do in another way to prepare? And you get a nicely packaged subtle answer to the natural-sounding replies from Google’s language AI, pulled from multiple online sources.

MUM is part of Google’s long-term shift towards creating AI algorithms that can quickly answer user questions from ranked search results without clicking a link or leaving Google’s results page. .. (For example, consider a knowledge panel that appears at the top of many search results pages and displays answers from websites, so you don’t have to visit the site yourself.) This shift puts a lot of work on you. It will be reduced. To find information through Google. However, it is not clear if this is a problem that needs to be resolved.

Why is it not always better to have less work?

As Emily Bender, a professor of computational linguistics at the University of Washington, points out in a recent Twitter thread, there are many benefits to manually sieving search results. Human labor introduces human judgment into the process. She wrote that by clicking on the underlying document, humans are in a position to assess the reliability of the information there. Is this a source I trust? Is it possible to trace back where it came from? Is it from a context that matches my query?

This process also facilitates traffic to websites such as Investopedia and Epicurious that originally posted the information. That traffic generates advertising revenue that funds the world of journalists, bloggers, recipe writers, and content creators who make what people want to see online. In the future, perhaps Google, like news publishers in some countries now, will be forced to pay these people directly for their right to consolidate their work. But in the meantime, if you do more to keep your searchers on the results page, from an independent publisher that produces reliable information that Google and other web browsing worlds depend on. Funds will flow out.

As pointed out in a paper co-authored by Google ethics researchers Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell with researchers at the University of Washington, the ethical and environmental aspects of the large language model that Google needs to enhance tools such as MUM. There are also many concerns. Large-scale language models absorb hundreds of thousands of kilowatt-hours of electricity and contribute to climate change. It also absorbs a lot of false information from training data and dislikes malicious expressions, increasing the risk of giving people prejudice and false answers. AI doesn’t really have the ability to understand words, but it has become able to manipulate human utterances. This allows people to be fooled into thinking that the information obtained from the AI ​​language model is more reliable than it really is.

Google AI chief Jeff Dean claims that the company is already addressing these concerns. The company evacuated Gebble in December and fired Mitchell in February.

In an era of viral lies, the world needs to use more of its own judgment and critical thinking when people search for information online. In fact, Google recently rolled out an improvement in search that does just that: the feature about this result provides searchers with a quick way to learn more about each website that appears in search results. I will. These features, which help humans do the task of verifying the source themselves, are more useful to searchers than attempts to outsource their efforts to AI.

