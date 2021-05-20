Teams and Outlook failed to log in due to a patch on Tuesday May, Microsoft already knows – The Manom ​​et Current





It’s been a few days since Microsoft released the May patch on Tuesday, after which the Windows 10 May 2021 update arrived. A fix I saw later caused a performance issue with the May 10, 2021 Windows update. Team among other obstacles. We are currently adding obstacles related to Teams and Outlook.

Another update from Microsoft that caused a crash on the updated computer and caused problems when trying to sign in and sign in to Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive for Business after the update.

Team and Outlook issues

Some users have complained about the latest updates and are unable to sign in to services such as Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive for Business. Due to a failure or problem that Microsoft is already aware of, you may see an “80080300” error when you try to log in or sign in.

“If you install this update and restart your device, you may not be able to sign in to some Microsoft 365 desktop client apps such as Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, or Microsoft Outlook. Also, error 80080300 or” Found a problem. Reconnect … “When you try to authenticate or connect to Teams”.

Microsoft claims that this issue only affects computers that have Windows 10 security update KB5003169 (version 1909) installed, and that the bug seems to be related to the code that is included in the latest Windows 10 update bundle. doing.

If you encounter any errors, we recommend that you restart your computer manually. This may resolve the issue. Another option is to restart the application.

You can reboot the device again to alleviate this issue on most devices. Most devices will connect to the affected app as expected on all subsequent reboots after the first reboot that completes the update installation. If rebooting doesn’t alleviate the device issue, you can use the web version of the app.

Solutions to fix the problem, but in both cases these are tentative solutions as long as the final solution arrives in the form of a patch claiming that it is already working.

Via | Latest window

