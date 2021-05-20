Zaggs’ new iPad case is an affordable replacement for the Magic Keyboard.





Zagg has announced a new selection of iPad keyboards. Pro Keys with trackpad, case with removable Bluetooth keyboard. A rugged laptop-style book with adjustable magnetic hinges. Pro key case without trackpad (via 9to5Mac).

The accessories support some of Apple’s latest iPads, from the high-end M1-enabled iPad Pro to the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad. The Zaggs version is welcome, even if it’s a bit less sophisticated, as most of Magic Keyboard’s excellent alternative keyboard cases with Apple trackpads are limited to the Logitechs Combo Mix or Brydges Pro Plus.

Unlike the Magic Keyboard, Pro Keys with a trackpad has a case that wraps the entire iPad and a removable backlit Bluetooth keyboard that doubles as an adjustable stand when magnetically connected. In addition to a trackpad that can be turned off individually to save battery, the case has a built-in protective cover for Apple Pencil.

Based on Zaggs photos, it looks pretty thick, but the keyboard case is about half the price of a Magic Keyboard. The price of a Pro Key with a trackpad is $ 149.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. For a less powerful 10.2-inch iPad, the price is $ 139.99. Unfortunately, there is no version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Zaggs Pro Keys with trackpad case has a removable keyboard.Image: Zaggu

Zaggs’ new Rugged Book is much closer to the Brydges laptop-style keyboard case. In this case it’s intentionally thick, but Zagg claims it has 6.6 feet of fall protection. The keyboard is a backlit Bluetooth keyboard, but it’s mounted via an adjustable magnetic hinge for more viewing angles. In this case, you don’t need a trackpad, but it’s the same price as a prokey with a trackpad. The Rugged Book costs $ 149.99 and works with both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 10.9-inch iPad Air.

The Zaggs Rugged Book has excellent fall protection, but it doesn’t have a trackpad.Image: Zaggu

Finally, there is the case of Pro Keys. This is the simplest and simplest. As the name implies, it shares many similarities in design with a prokey with a trackpad, without a trackpad. Like the Apples Smart Keyboard Folio case, the Pro Keys case has two main viewing angles, but technically it’s an iPad case and a keyboard cover, so it’s theoretically protected without the keyboard attached. Will remain. The Pro Keys case costs $ 109.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro model and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. For the 12.9-inch iPad from 2018 to 2021, the ProKeys case costs $ 169.99.

The Zaggs Pro Keys don’t have a trackpad, but they’re also cheap.Image: Zaggu

