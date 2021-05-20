Johnson City prepares to lay the foundation for an innovation park | News





The long-term plan campus away from Westmarket Street in Johnson City hopes the authorities will serve as a place for business and job growth and could take a new step towards fruition this week. ..

On Thursday, the city commissioner will consider a $ 346,500 contract with engineering consultant S & ME Inc. to provide design services for 30 acres of city-owned areas that are part of the Innovation Park project. Funding is provided by the Public Building Authority.

This is a continuation of working with the PBA to develop the area and actually find its highest and best use, said Joe Wise, Mayor of Johnson City.

S & ME is responsible for the preparation of property roads, utilities, stormwater management preliminary plans and final construction documents. The Realty Trust Group, which has a contract with PBA, will work with S & ME in designing and managing the construction phase.

City officials hope to begin construction of road systems and utilities within about 12 months.

What is an innovation park?

In the 1980s, city leaders planned to build a corridor from the North State of Franklin Road near Medtech Park to what is now Millennium Park. Mayor Pete Peterson said authorities intend to devote the land to medical technology and research and development. This will help promote job growth in the city.

Authorities have identified three anchors for the project: north, middle, and south. The north anchor is now Medtech Park, the center anchor is Innovation Park, and the south anchor is Millennium Park.

The Innovation Park, which includes 30 acres of vacant land owned by the city and another 30 acres of land owned by East Tennessee State University, is the final part of the project. The ETSUs property currently has a clinic and an innovation lab, but has available developable area.

According to Peterson, the entire 60 acres in my mind are still envisioned as a comprehensive development, and how it was trying to develop it.

The Department of Public Building is responsible for the Master Plan, which takes into account ETSU’s assets and identifies the logical points of interconnection between the two regions.

Counting the clinical education buildings, ETSU Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross, who also belongs to PBA, said the university has a total of about 47 acres in the area. City assets and ETSU assets can eventually develop a little differently, but Ross has the advantage of creating a coordinated infrastructure such as roads, signs, access and drainage. Said.

Ross talked about this project. I think some of the barriers to development were lack of access and planning.

East Tennessee State University is growing in providing health and the number of degrees, he continued. The health care system in the region is integrated and growing. Combining all of this at this point brings many benefits to the economy, health care and quality of life by combining academic research and urban functions in one place.

PBA is also working with the city to develop nearby real estate that was formerly an Optimist Park and sell land to attract compatible businesses that will drive the growth of the Innovation Park. Peterson anticipates that the hotel may eventually be included.

If the Innovation Park takes off and goes as we wish, there will be many business trips through it, which is just a natural place, Peterson said.

What is the vision of the Innovation Park?

As Johnson City prepares to begin the redevelopment of West Walnut Street, officials said the former Ash Street Court believes it can serve as an incubator for entrepreneurs.

There, ETSU graduates have a place to develop their ideas and meet with investors and partners. Peterson envisions successful startups eventually finding a home in an innovation park.

According to Peterson, the park provides the city with a designated place for the development of new technologies and businesses. It will also give the city a place for local graduates and entrepreneurs from outside the region to grow their business ideas.

According to Peterson, it’s a retention tool, a recruitment tool, and an opportunity to open up some new businesses and industries that don’t yet exist here.

