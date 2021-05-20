OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek chip





Qualcomm may have received a lot of media attention when it comes to smartphone processors, but it may be slowly losing its position in terms of actual market share. Numbers from the last few quarters have revealed that MediaTek’s reach is expanding as more and more smartphone makers adopt an increasing number of 5G processors. Previously a Snapdragon-only home, like Xiaomi, OnePlus could soon follow that pattern with the Nord 2 and Dimensity 1200 instead of the Qualcomm chip.

This may not really be the news for anyone who is enthusiastic about following all OnePlus news, including unofficial news. Last March, there was the first word about OnePlus’ move from Qualcomm Silicon to MediaTek on the young midrange Nord line. The hint is now supported to some extent by Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tale that is frequently posted on Weibo.

According to the latest words in the account, OnePlus phones are powered by MediaTek MT6893. Also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, it is currently the finest 5G compatible chip from chip makers. Some may argue whether it can compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, but it’s also an obvious upgrade from the latter Snapdragon 765G.

As far as the numbers go, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 boasts four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, supporting MediaTek’s highly touted dual 5G SIM support. Of course, with FHD + resolution, it can support cameras with refresh rates up to 168Hz and sensors up to 200MP.

Sure, Tarekomi didn’t name the OnePlus Nord 2 exactly, but it’s unlikely to be anything else. If this model uses MediaTek chips, it’s likely that the rest of the Nord lines, including the OnePlus Nord CE5G, will do the same.

