Google works with the Vision Loss Charity RNIB to create an accessible storytelling website

Google, The Guardian, RNIB

Google has collaborated with the UK-based vision loss charity RNIB and The Guardian newspaper to launch Auditorium, an and highly accessible online storytelling experience.

The Auditorial website will be launched today to commemorate the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), an annual global event launched in 2012 to raise awareness of digital accessibility and promote thought leadership. ..

The audition is a “silent spring” focused on the lifework of eighty-something soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause, who has tracked the effects of climate change for half a century by measuring changes in the sound of natural habitats. Broadcast a compelling story.

With expert editorial input from The Guardian’s creative team, Klaus’s story, broadcast in an immersive 17-minute photo, video, and audio presentation, represents truly compelling content in its own right.

However, the real purpose behind creating the Audittorial was to show that it is infinitely possible to create a highly accessible online experience without compromising creativity.

Google has lent web design expertise to the project to complement The Guardians’ editorial craftsmanship, along with accessibility advice and user testing from the RNIB.

As Kate Baker, creative lead at EMEA’s Google Brand Studios, further explains, Auditorial looks at accessibility specifically through creative lenses.

For a long time, there are two ways of thinking about web design, which are in direct conflict with each other.

On the one hand, Polaris is usually a quirky and acrobatic website, with visual and visible web designers with unconventional navigation structures and fresh and unusual design features.

Meanwhile, you’re talking about accessibility, which is becoming more exposed and important. There, designers make websites simpler, more promising, more familiar, more stripped, more linear, and (dare to say) a little more boring.

She goes on, in the Audittorial, we were keen to prove that you can do both. Designing an experience in an adventurous and creative way is fine as long as it only provides a safe and accessible alternative to those who need it.

Towering ambition

To this end, Auditorials’ gorgeous accessibility regulations take website customization to a whole new level.

Blind users with sensitive hearing can hear the story, but can eliminate background noise and focus solely on the narrator. On the other hand, users with brightness issues can switch the story to dark mode at any time.

Light-blind users can emphasize all images, and motion sickness users can switch all videos to keyframes.

Auditorial color mode image conversion options.

As part of its overall mission to give the web design industry a pause in reflection and insight into what can be achieved with determination and intent regarding digital accessibility, hearing creators are important from the development process. We have provided an additional accessibility notebook that includes learning.

It has been identified here that providing alternative formats such as fully customizable audiovisual narration experiences, written articles, or closed captions is paramount.

It also emphasizes the value of using professional human narration to convey the emotions and proper rhythms needed for storytelling, rather than using synthetic speech or screen-to-speech software.

The good story is to sell the product

In 2021, thinking of storytelling only within the scope of a website that focuses on a few creatives is certainly a serious error.

On the contrary, storytelling with video, audio, photography, animation and interactive elements is becoming more and more popular for mainstream global consumer brands from Nike to Peugeot to differentiate and create a memorable user experience. It’s becoming a digital trend.

Surveys related to text-only websites often show that users read only 20-28% of the words on the screen, but eye-tracking usability surveys scan rather than immerse themselves in the content. There is a tendency.

Therefore, in the endless battle of the brand for eye-catching and attention, leveraging the timeless abilities of the story to highlight compelling, emotional and shared cultural experiences is essential for marketing and communication. It will be an element.

If an increasingly sophisticated online storytelling experience represents an important aspect of our digital future, people with disabilities, who make up 15-20% of viewers worldwide, will integrate accessibility as soon as possible. It is imperative that you be taken to a vehicle. Design stage.

Excluding people with sensory and motor disabilities and limiting them to purely text-based websites means that television is not really the right medium for the visually impaired and should stick to radio and simple talking heads broadcasts. It’s almost the same as saying there is.

Moreover, like all other aspects of digital accessibility, accessible online storytelling does more than just benefit individuals with disabilities. It can be of great help to older people, very young people, and those who do not speak English as their first language.

As RNIB Service Director David Clarke asserts, the Auditorium is an example of how rich and engaging online storytelling is, accessible to everyone. By using simple accessibility and design features, the website proves that comprehensive design does not have to limit creativity.

