Philips announces latest scanner for precision diagnostics-Med-Tech Innovation





Philipshas has introduced the spectrum detector-based spectral computed tomography (CT) 7500 worldwide and announced the latest solution for precision diagnostics.

This state-of-the-art intelligent system provides high quality spectral images for all patients on all scans, improving disease characteristics and reducing rescans and follow-ups at the same dose levels as traditional scans. The time-saving spectral workflow is fully integrated, allowing technicians to quickly put patients on and off the table. A chest and head scan can be completed in less than 1 second, and an entire upper body spectrum scan can be completed in less than 2 seconds. While providing high quality images, doctors can quickly provide each patient with a confident diagnosis and effective treatment plan.

Missed or delayed diagnoses account for about 10% of patient deaths each year, but an estimated 10-20% of all medical diagnoses are inaccurate. The economic cost of unnecessary, suboptimal, repetitive imaging costs can amount to $ 12 billion annually. The new Spectral CT 7500 is designed for the first correct diagnostic, reducing diagnostic time by 34%, repetitive scans by 25%, and follow-up scans by 30%.

Kees Wesdorp, chief business leader for precision diagnostics at Philips, said: This state-of-the-art intelligent system uncovers medical moments by providing certainty, simplicity and reliability in all clinical disciplines, from cardiac therapy to emergency radiology, diagnostic oncology, interventions and radiooncology. Helps to. Our detector-based spectral technology ensures that spectral data is always available and seamlessly integrates into your current workflow. This means faster scans and allows clinicians to send patients the correct treatment route for more confident diagnosis.

Spectral CT showed higher sensitivity in detecting malignant findings and improved the reading of accidental findings. With Philips spectrum detector CT, photons help relieve non-optimal injection scans without the need to rescan the patient, bringing more value by reducing the time to diagnosis. ..

Dr. Finn Rasmussen, an associate professor at Aarhus University and a radiologist, said: We rely on CT scans to provide valuable insights. However, traditional CT scanners are limited and can only show the location of lesions, cysts, bleeding, fractures, etc. Philips spectrum detector-based systems help characterize not only where the discovery is, but what the discovery is, increasing the reliability of the diagnosis. By adopting spectra in the workflow, rescans and follow-ups have been significantly reduced, enabling faster and more accurate diagnostics.

The Spectral CT 7500 extends the benefits of Philips proven spectral detectors to include an additional patient population that was not previously offered. Spectral insights are available for all patients, from children to barrier tricks, and for any clinical indication, including challenging heart rate and irregular heart scans without compromising image quality, dose, or workflow. The spectral workflow allows radiologists to use Spectral Magic Glass on PACS to optimize readings with a wealth of spectral results and AI-based smart tools available in any reading environment.

