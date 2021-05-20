Microsoft is finally ready to kill Internet Explorer altogether … for most people





Internet Explorer can be the cornerstone of the world of web browsers, but it has also been the subject of ridicule and ridicule for most of its life. Since the advent of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, browser walls have something that everyone hates, but IE is longer than many expected.

But now Microsoft is finally ready to unplug. Some kind. The company announced that “Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications will be discontinued on June 15, 2022 and will no longer be supported for certain versions of Windows 10.” But what does this really mean, and are you affected?

reference:

For those who rely on Internet Explorer, there is little reason to panic. Internet Explorer is no longer supported for more than a year. But when the big day comes, Edge still has IE mode to fall back. This remains important for the number of organizations that are still large and shrinking, relying on legacy apps and websites that require Internet Explorer. ..

Sean Lyndersay, who writes on the Microsoft Experience Blog, said:

The future of Internet Explorer in Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge is faster, more secure, and a modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses an important concern, compatibility with older legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has built-in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode), which allows you to access these traditional Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications will be deprecated and support for certain versions of Windows 10 will end on June 15, 2022, as Microsoft Edge can assume this responsibility and more.

The company has announced a brief timeline for the event. After the announcement, Microsoft 365 and some other applications will end support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17, this year. However, the important deadline is June 15, 2022. This is when desktop applications are officially deprecated.

“This retirement does not affect the Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications on the market,” the company said.

Microsoft will provide the following list of affected platforms next year

Scope at the time of this announcement (obsolete):

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application delivered via semi-annual channel (SAC): Windows 10 Client SKU (version 20H2 or later) Windows 10 IoT (version 20H2 or later)

Out of range at the time of this announcement (not affected):

Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer Platform (MSHTML / Trident) Internet Explorer Mode (Including WebOC Internet Explorer 11 Desktop Application): Windows 8.1 Windows 7 Advanced Security Update (ESU) Windows 10 Server SAC (All Versions) Windows 10 IoT Long Term Service Channel (Including WebOC Internet Explorer 11 Desktop Application) LTSC) (all versions) Windows 10 Server LTSC (all versions) Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)

See the FAQ for more information.

Image Credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock

