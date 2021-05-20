“The Last of Us Part 2” PS5 Performance Updates: Reduced load times, improved resolution, and more





“The Last of Us Part II” is arguably one of the best and latest games on the PS4 console. While users have expressed a great deal of satisfaction and joy in gameplay, there are still some factors that need to be improved in the game.

However, players have other news to celebrate. It’s the next PS5 version of Naughty Dog’s action-adventure game. The Game of the Year in 2020 has many interests in coming to the next generation console.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen some games that have improved significantly when we arrived on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The fans were very excited on arrival.

For now, let’s take a closer look at what Naughty Dog and Sony can bring to players through the latest PS5 “The Last of Us Part II” update. Is it worth the wait?

“The Last of Us Part II” brings patch 1.08 to PS5

(Photo: Sony) “The Last of Us Part II” enhanced with PS5.

The growing popularity of advanced consoles has once again reunited fans after the long-awaited update of the popular game The Last of Us Part 2 came out this week, according to a Gamespot report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The gaming experience with the PS5 is expected to be better than the PS4 as the PS4 hardware is tailored to devout gaming specs.

The latest PS5 performance patch offers more features in “The Last of Us Part II” version 1.08. Developer Naughty Dog hasn’t revealed the details of the update yet, but says what he did with the PS5 version of “TLOUS II” was the first step in “working” on the console.

You can wait for the wave of improvements in the game in the coming months. This seems like a way for the company to attract more players, as the PS5 has just begun to climb the console ladder.

Naughty Dog sounds cautious in the latest announcement, but patch 1.08 allows players to enjoy the game at a preferred frame rate of 30 or 60fps. As we’re talking about updates released on the PS5, as many fans have speculated, a close premonition may imply 60fps.

“The Last of Us Part II” was expected to have advanced features with the release of PS5

(Photo: Sony) “The Last of Us Part II” will be upgraded at 60fps.

The Santa Monica-based company explained that the upcoming upgrades would work well with the rest of the advanced features of the remastered “TLOU Part II,” including backward compatibility, Slash Gear. Reported.

It also reduces load times and improves resolution. Currently, the PS4 version of “The Last of Us Part II” runs at a native resolution of 2560x1440p.

Currently, all you can expect from this game is an impressive, cross-marked touch-up that gives you the feel of something “big” coming. Maybe you can work on the upgrade details in the next report.

Naughty Dogs should be checked regularly for more details prior to the improved “TLOU Part II”.

