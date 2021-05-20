Top 10 best and worst innovations in sports with goal-line technology that fans love but VAR most hates





Instant replay, television rewind, and slow motion have been identified as the best innovations in sports broadcasting.

A survey of 2,000 sports enthusiasts found 360-degree pitchside cameras, spider cameras, and drone cameras, and the ability to stream sports to mobile phones and tablets is also one of the major developments in recent years.

Fans haven’t taken advantage of VAR and call it one of the worst innovations in sportCredit: Andy Hooper-The Daily Mail

Goal-line technology, tennis hawk-eyes, horse racing and running photo finish images were said to be the best innovations in sports.

Not surprisingly, VAR is considered by more fans (31%) than any other development to be the worst innovation in sports.

Nonetheless, one in five fans said that rugby is doing its best to use technology to improve the fan experience, and if authorities learn proper usage, it will be in VAR. Suggests that there may still be hope.

Technology has a huge impact on sports, with 76% agreeing that technology has a positive impact on the fan experience.

The study was commissioned by Innovate 21, a new BT Sport competition to find the next big innovation in sports broadcasting.

Jamie Hindhaugh, Chief Operating Officer of BT Sport, said: In the world of sports and broadcasting, many impressive technological developments have been made, especially in recent years.

“This study highlights the importance of technology to sports viewers.

But sports and sports broadcasting never stop, and we promise to stay at the forefront of innovation.

Best and worst sports innovation

Top 10 Best Innovations in Sports

1. Goal line technology

2. Hawkeye / Cyclopes technology commonly used in tennis

3. Photo finish technology used in horse racing, running, etc.

4. Prosthetics and orthotics for athletes with disabilities

5. Under soil heating

6. Retractable stadium roof

7. Wearable Performance Monitor tracks speed, acceleration, power, distance and heart rate

8. Head and neck support (HANS) used in motorsport. This prevents the head from swinging back and forth in the event of a collision and also prevents excessive twisting movements.

9. Snicometer-Used when airing cricket, it graphically shows if the ball makes a small noise or sunikku as it passes through the bat.

10. Run the app

10 worst innovations in sports

1. Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

2. eSports competitive video games

3. Fantasy Football Insight App These analyze data to help gamers

4. Cavity back used in golf to make misfire shots more forgiving

5. Voice activation assistant

6. Ingestible thermometer pills allow continuous monitoring of a person’s core temperature

7. Snicometer

8. Under soil heating

9.LZR swimwear

10. Sports analysis service

That’s why innovate 21 was launched to create an opportunity for someone in the sports world to mark a game change.

When it comes to nostalgia for sports technology, Teletext’s update topped the list, waiting for the Match of the Day highlights to catch up with all the goals.

Other highly acclaimed sports broadcast developments included 4K definition, in-depth analysis, and an enhanced video player for viewing key moments in the game.

Throughout the sport, respondents were also impressed by the introduction of prosthetics and orthotics for athletes with disabilities, underground heating and the retractable stadium roof.

Research has shown that not only seeing the action more clearly, but also getting closer to it and providing more insight and information was the most important role of sports broadcasting.

Nearly one-third believed that technology’s most important role in sports was to make the game more equitable, and one in six believed it would improve athlete performance.

According to a OnePoll study, football outperformed sports in maximizing technology to improve the viewing experience for fans, followed by cricket and tennis.

Snickometer splits sports enthusiasts, many consider it a good tech, others find it ineffective Credit: Sky Sports

Also, excluding watching TV, 53% watch sports on their PCs or laptops, and 41% enjoy sports through their smartphones.

Overall, 63% believe that technology has had a positive impact on sports play, and 74% believe that technology has made sports more accessible to a larger audience.

More than 6 out of 10 believe that watching sports has become a more sociable experience.

Future-looking fans have also revealed that they want more use of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, real-time weather data, and sports forecasting.

BT Sport has launched Innovate21 to discover exciting new ideas, technologies and services across the entire sports broadcast chain from entrepreneurs, creatives and start-ups.

This contest gives one lucky winner the opportunity to work with BT to develop ideas for future use.

Since winning the 2018 BT Infinity Lab Contest, Sceneic has worked with BT Sport to help launch Watch Together on the BT Sport app last year.

* Please see BT for details on how to apply.

